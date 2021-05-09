Fundraising campaign announced for new tropical butterfly house, educational garden

"Our campaign has been fueled from the very beginning by local community members and organizations who believe in this project to create a new destination for Missoula, a place where we inspire connection with our natural world and each other," Glenn Marangelo said. "All along, even through the pandemic, we have felt the support from people who believe that this is an important project for midtown, for Missoula and for our state."

The butterfly house is a nonprofit organization and is not being built with any taxpayer dollars. It will be housed in the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center. The Missoula County Weed District and Extension office will also be housed in the center and is using its own funds, collected from tax dollars and a contribution from Missoula County, to pay for the other $11 million needed for the project.

Marangelo said the facility will be unlike anything in the region. The center will also feature a greenhouse, a plant lab, demonstration kitchens, classrooms and 2.5 acres of education gardens.

Jerry Marks, the Missoula County Extension agent, has been dreaming of building a community center to house his offices since the 1990s. They work to provide sustainable solutions to complex natural resource and land management problems. They also have rigorous youth education and family nutrition programming.

Rocky Mountain Gardens & Exploration Center rendering An architectural rendering of what the new facility will look like.