Funds used to help public education programs adapt to COVID-19 protocols

Environmental nonprofit Recycling Works awarded five $1,000 grants on Monday to public education programs in Missoula adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Ted Geilen launched the Public School Grant Program after seeing drastic changes in the school curricula of his daughters, age 9 and 13, due to the pandemic. Missoulians had an opportunity to nominate a program from their local school in late November, and over 1,500 people participated in a public vote earlier this month to determine which five programs, out of 11 finalists, would receive a $1,000 grant.

Using proceeds generated from Recycling Works’ curbside glass recycling service, the grants provided essential funding for educational initiatives serving students of all ages across Missoula County. Winning programs included YWCA’s Girls Using Their Strengths, SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning, and Big Sky High School Bands.

On using a public vote to determine the winning programs, Geilen said that “[Recycling Works] wanted to let the community decide how the funds would be used, because the community knows where money is needed the most.”