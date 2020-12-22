 Skip to main content
Funds used to help public education programs adapt to COVID-19 protocols

Recycling Works

Environmental nonprofit Recycling Works awarded five $1,000 grants on Monday to public education programs in Missoula adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Ted Geilen launched the Public School Grant Program after seeing drastic changes in the school curricula of his daughters, age 9 and 13, due to the pandemic. Missoulians had an opportunity to nominate a program from their local school in late November, and over 1,500 people participated in a public vote earlier this month to determine which five programs, out of 11 finalists, would receive a $1,000 grant.

Using proceeds generated from Recycling Works’ curbside glass recycling service, the grants provided essential funding for educational initiatives serving students of all ages across Missoula County. Winning programs included YWCA’s Girls Using Their Strengths, SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning, and Big Sky High School Bands.

On using a public vote to determine the winning programs, Geilen said that “[Recycling Works] wanted to let the community decide how the funds would be used, because the community knows where money is needed the most.”

With colder temperatures and snowy weather keeping residents inside, COVID-19 infection rates in Missoula remain high, and Missoula County Public Schools will continue in-person/remote hybrid instruction until at least Jan. 22. While the hybrid school model helps prevent community transmission of the virus, educational programs face significant challenges in providing students with the same opportunities they have had in years past.

“Supporting our kids is essential in a time like this … if these programs don’t make it through COVID, they might not come back,” said Geilen.

