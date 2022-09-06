'FUPS House': Historic 120-year-old Missoula home on market

Standing watch over the University District for over 120 years, the historic home at 206 S. 5th Street East has witnessed Missoula grow and change around it. In fact, there are probably only a handful of homes in town with as much history soaked into the timbers.

Owners Sue and Rick Knudsen bought the place in 1981 and have finally decided to sell it with a list price of $975,000. If the open house last Sunday was any indication, the home is a beloved piece of local history and holds countless memories, many probably not fit to print.

Local real estate agents Mary Trochmann and Joanne Petelin of Berkshire Hathaway say at least 50 people came, with the majority being people who just wanted to relive some good times.

"We had so many people show up who just said, 'boy, if these walls could talk'," Trochmann recalled. "People were just telling so many stories. One lady said they would cover the floor in baby powder and have dance parties."

She said many of the neighbors just wanted to come by to see the inside, and several people who stopped in used to live in the house.

The Queen Anne-style home, designed by famous local architect A.J. Gibson and recognizable for its "turret" on the second floor, was also known as the "FUPS House," where a rag-tag group of friends who played sports and games together would gather and party.

If you are familiar with FUPS in Missoula, you'll understand that explaining exactly what it is to someone unfamiliar would be a little difficult or require a lot of time.

“Millions of years ago, in a place now known as frost-proof Florida, tiny blobs of protoplasm evolved," Rick Knudsen said, reciting a story he's told many times. "As they evolved, they grew appendages that later became bats and balls used to play a rudimentary form of baseball and softball. Of those humble beginnings, there are only two teams still in existence. That's a Cincinnati team called the Red Lakes and the FUPS in Missoula."

"When the Great Scorekeeper in the Sky comes to call on you, he cares not whether you won or lost or even if you played the game, but whether you were a FUP," Knudsen concludes.

The name FUPS can also stand for "fu--ing up" or "fouling up," and Knudsen said the mission of the group is to admit that "everyone FUPS" at some point or another.

Essentially, it's a group of Missoulians who decided in the late 60s to play softball and other games and sports together. They were especially welcoming to women in an era when that didn't always happen, Sue Knudsen explained.

"This was at a time when a lot of women didn't play sports," she said.

At one point, Sports Illustrated hired a writer and a photographer to do a story on FUPS, but it got killed by a newly-hired editor who wanted to focus on professional sports, she noted.

Over time, the house became sort of a headquarters for the group. There, they would gather and have silent avant-garde film showings with synchronized soundtracks that were recorded beforehand.

The FUPS organize basketball tournaments, summer carnivals and all kinds of other long-running Montana events.

The FUPS still have a co-rec softball team in Missoula, and Knudsen said there's plans to have some sort of reunion gathering at the home before it's sold.

Built beginning in probably 1897 and finished by 1901 or 1902, the house is in remarkably good shape for having a nearly 70-year rental history. Some of the windows are from an age when windows had lead in them, giving them a shimmery effect to someone looking through. There's a spot where the old coal chute used to drop fuel into the basement to heat the home.

Rick Knudsen said the basement apartment was home to many University of Montana athletes who passed the living quarters on to other students over the years.

"Dave Dickenson lived here," he said. "I played hackey-sack with Marty Mornhinweg."

Dickenson was a legendary quarterback for the UM Grizzlies who led them to the 1995 NCAA I-AA national championship. Mornhinweg was also a starting quarterback for the Griz and later went on to become the head coach of the NFL's Detroit Lions.

On the "Missoula Now and Then" Facebook page, a lively thread about the history of the home is full of memories and old photos. One picture shows members of the Rydyr band sitting on the porch, with one member sitting on what appears to be a beer keg.

Rydyr band at the FUPS house A picture from the 1980s shows the Rydyr band hanging out at the FUPS house.

Trochmann said the owners are hoping someone keeps the house as is, with perhaps a little bit of updating.

"It's a contributing home to the University Area Historic District, but it's not listed on the National Register of Historic Places," she said. "I love these older homes. They have so much character."

The Knudsen's say they tried as best they could to keep the place in good shape over the years, but they know there are probably some needed upgrades.

"We just didn't have the resources," Sue explained.

They're looking forward to having less work on their hands to keep up the house, but they're also looking forward to the reunion.

"We're going to listen to a lot of stories about this place," she said.