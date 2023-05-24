As the city of Missoula’s housing plan nears its five-year anniversary, city staff members are already looking ahead to the next steps aimed at improving housing affordability.

A Place to Call Home debuted in 2019, and a formal review of its first five years is expected in 2024. As the city moves forward, staffers like Emily Harris-Shears, housing policy specialist, are planning their next forays into affordable housing work.

One idea Harris-Shears put forward is the possibility of adding an ombudsman officer to the city’s roster. That role would help with remediation of housing disputes.

Harris-Shears said the city also plans to host a grant-writing skill-building workshop in the upcoming fiscal year in order to solicit more funding sources.

Also in the realm of funding, Harris-Shears suggested the city go after Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancement funding, a source administered by the county in partnership with the state to implement sustainability improvements in various building types.

Missoula will also continue to pursue public-private partnerships and work on creating voluntary incentives for developers. The incentives could support development elements like rights-of-way, utility connections and deferred sidewalk timing — “things that can ultimately help a project,” according to Harris-Shears.

Climate-focused incentives figure prominently in the city’s current menu of options.

“Housing and climate and equity and justice are inextricably linked so it makes sense to find some pairing there,” Harris-Shears explained.

Policy recommendations around the incentives are scheduled to come to council in late summer.

Harris-Shears also mentioned an idea to develop a public endowment “to create lasting funding for housing investment,” which would act as a sister fund to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

With the goal of enabling fair housing, Harris-Shears said the city is also in talks with specific population groups, such as refugees, who have distinct housing needs and experiences in the housing market.

Next fall, the city will also host a housing education summit to teach tenants’ rights, landlord obligations, fair housing and changes from the legislative session.

To create and preserve affordable housing, Harris-Shears noted the city wants to reconvene its finance partners work group, which fizzled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That group seeks financing tools for affordable housing projects.

Harris-Shears and her partners hope that work leads to business partnerships that support employer-assisted housing like the kind being rolled out in communities such as Bozeman.

“We’re still exploring what that might look like,” she said.

In addition, city staff looks to add more rentals with voucher preference and entice interested landlords and developers.

“There seems to be some interest in that,” Harris-Shears reported.

She also stressed the city, going forward, should prioritize diverse housing options, without depending on standalone solutions from one or two developments. Instead of hoping for a development that maximizes affordable housing, she pushed for a mindset that emphasizes multiple smaller units spread across multiple developments.

The goal, she said, is to “keep building that portfolio … rather than focusing on big projects.”