Future of Missoula crisis services looks uncertain after levy failure

The Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter slept 102 people on its busiest night last year, but on Tuesday, 135 people turned up at the facility for a warm place to sleep.

That same day, Missoula citizens voted down a measure that would’ve funded the winter shelter for years to come.

Desiree Griffith is a Missoula resident who lived at the Johnson Street shelter last winter and is now on the waiting list to get into the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. But her future and the future of both programs remains unclear now that the crisis services levy failed to pass on the November ballot.

"We have nowhere to go," said Griffith, who lives at the Authorized Camping Site with her husband and their 2-year-old dog.

In addition to the winter shelter and the TSOS, the levy would have gone to support the Mobile Support Team and the Crime Victim Advocate Program.

“The crisis levy would’ve really buffered some of these unique and crucial programs,” said City Council President and Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones.

The levy sought to raise $5 million by increasing property taxes $27 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value.

29,215 people voted against the levy, and 24,908 votes were cast in favor of the measure Tuesday.

Funding remains for these programs through July 2023 — with the exception of the TSOS, which is funded into 2025 — but their long-term sustainability is in question now.

“I’m not quite sure what it will all look like in the long run but I know it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of hard choices,” said Jones.

Funding questions will go to the mayor and the city council when it carves out its next budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

“The budget that we do this next summer is going to be really important,” Jones predicted.

Council also made a point to save $900,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds in the event the levy didn’t pass, even though some on council sought to spend those funds to support programs like the Authorized Camping Site, which is shutting down on Nov. 16.

“There was a very intentional action to set some of these ARPA dollars aside not knowing what the future would bring,” Jones explained.

Numerous variables will be at play when council decides its next budget. Jones pointed out the city is looking at filling a $2.9 million structural deficit in the upcoming budget season. At the same time, the city is within $200,000 of its mill cap, which will limit the amount the city can raise taxes. It’s also going to be a state valuation year with the possibility of additional revenue coming from home values.

“We just don’t have clarity around what that’s going to look like yet,” said Mayor Jordan Hess. “We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board on several things.”

Hess said the city will have internal discussions about what programs to prioritize, as well as conversations with the county. There will be opportunities for the public to be involved in the budget-setting process as well.

“We won’t be making any course corrections right now,” Hess said.

But, he added, even though the funding for crisis services won’t be coming from the failed levy, “the need remains.”

Hess and Jones both said the failure of the levy highlights the need for tax reform statewide to give cities more revenue sources to fund their services.

“These programs are important,” Hess said. “People value them. The challenge is we have this completely untenable property tax situation in Montana.”

From the county standpoint, Commissioner Josh Slotnick said, these programs are considered so important that the county commissioners are willing to take funding from other areas to put them toward supporting vulnerable Missoula County residents.

The county has taken the lead on the TSOS, and Slotnick said, “we’re committed to making the TSOS happen. That might mean taking money from something else.”

The TSOS has successfully placed about half of its residents in permanent housing through mentorship and on-the-ground services available at the site.

The program is looking at relocating soon to a space near the Missoula County Detention Center.

Like his city counterparts, Slotnick said next year’s budget season will be the time to determine the future of programs outside of the TSOS.

“We’re going to forge ahead, and then we’re going to have to get creative,” he said.

Without the financial support that would’ve come from the levy, nongovernmental organizations and individual community members could be the ones taking up the mantle of serving Missoulians in crisis.

The Missoula Tenants Union, which formed this summer, is endeavoring to support unhoused Missoulians through efforts like mutual aid funds for ACS residents transitioning out of the campsite.

Without the levy, said Chief Information Officer Ken Grinde, “the onus is on community members and nonprofits.”

The tenants union has taken on houselessness as one of its main causes because the organization is focused on supporting working class Missoulians. The reality, Grinde pointed out, is that most of those individuals are presently facing “housing precarity or all-out homelessness.”

The tenants union is working hand-in-hand with other Missoula organizations, including Partnership Health Center, Missoula Interfaith Collaborative’s Housing Advocate Network and the Open Aid Alliance. Grinde hopes that everyone who voted for the levy now chooses to donate to those organizations currently working to address the needs that the levy would have served.

“We can still make this work in a nongovernmental way,” he said. “It’s not like the problem goes away.”

But other Montana communities like Kalispell and Helena primarily rely on nongovernmental agencies to serve their houseless populations.

Kalispell, for instance, has about half the shelter capacity for its unhoused population, which almost rivals the population in Missoula, according to Point-in-Time survey data.

And in Helena, the lack of official support for houselessness services doomed the nonprofits who sought to replicate Missoula’s programs like the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space.

Without governmental support and funding, service providers in these cities find their efforts often come up short.