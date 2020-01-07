Montana’s proposed elk management rules that include scaling back shoulder seasons are drawing plenty of notice from area hunters.
More than 60 people showed up at Missoula’s DoubleTree Hotel Tuesday night for a meeting on Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ proposed 2020 and 2021 deer and elk regulations. As part of its biennial season-setting process for game species, the agency is considering tightening its elk-hunting regulations in Region 2, which covers the Missoula area and west-central Montana.
Its proposals include scaling back the shoulder seasons that extend elk hunting well beyond the five-week general season. The early shoulder season can begin as early as Aug. 15, and the late season can run as late as Feb. 15.
These shoulder seasons were introduced a few years ago with the goal of bringing deer and elk populations in line with “objectives,” population targets based on ecological needs, landowner tolerance and other factors. While Montana's statewide elk population is about 134,000 — that's 20,000 over objective — FWP aims to cut back on the hunting season to relieve pressure on the herds.
Liz Bradley, FWP’s wildlife biologist for the Missoula area, showed data on a herd from the hills north of Missoula and in the Evaro area that by her count had fallen to fewer than 150 elk as of last spring, far below its objective of 300. Weather, she said, was likely the biggest factor in the drop.
Roger Fithian said he had seen similar trends on Hunting District 201, along Ninemile Creek, and 210 west of Drummond. “The elk aren’t there, and if you do see one you don’t even want to shoot one because the elk numbers are so low.”
Now, the agency aims to cut back or eliminate several of the late shoulder seasons.
In Region 2, Hunting Districts 217, 291, 292 and 293 would have their late shoulder seasons eliminated entirely, so hunting there would end on Nov. 29. Hunting District 240 would still have a late shoulder season, but it would end Jan. 15, a month earlier than it currently does. FWP considers the elk population in all of these districts to be at or below objective.
Meanwhile, several districts that are at or above objective — 204, 210, 211, 212, 213, 215 and 216 — would also lose their late shoulder seasons entirely, while districts 261, 262, 290 and 298 would have them truncated by one month, ending on Jan. 15.
When needed, FWP would still hold after-season hunts in some of these districts to address damage on private land.
In addition to the season changes, FWP proposes to redraw several elk districts to better reflect population movements, and change license availability — including reducing the availability of the 002-00 elk B license for private lands from 10,000 to 1,500. That license would still be valid on public lands in certain circumstances.
While all of the 10,000 tags had been sold in both 2018 and 2019, Bradley said “there weren’t enough opportunities on private land” to accommodate that many hunters.
Kevin Farron with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said that he “would hate to see (Fish, Wildlife and Parks) revenue go away” if the agency sold fewer licenses, and suggested increasing the price on those sold.
Before the Fish and Wildlife Commission finalizes its rules, the commission aims to collect more feedback like this.
“We’re here to learn if some things are really hitting the mark that we want to protect,” said Mike Thompson, Region 2’s wildlife manager.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a final decision on these proposals at its Feb. 13 meeting in Helena. In the meantime, FWP will hold several more public comment meetings around Region 2, and will accept written and online comments through Jan. 27 Visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/publicComments/2019/biennialSeasonSetting.html to view a meeting schedule, the documents and instructions for submitting comments.