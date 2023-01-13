FWP extends comment period on Ovando logging project

Montana's Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks on Friday doubled the public comment period on a proposal to log, thin and burn 1,500 acres of a wildlife management area northeast of Ovando.

The proposed Doney Lake Forest Habitat Improvement Project is drawing scrutiny from conservationists who worry the project will damage important grizzly habitat. Jason Parke, an FWP wildlife habitat biologist and co-lead on the project, said on Friday that multiple public comments asking for an extension of the original 15-day comment window led the agency to add 15 more days. The decision was made Friday, he said, and would be updated online and in public notices. The comment period will now close on Feb. 3, instead of Jan. 19.

The project, set to begin this July, takes place within the Ovando Mountain Unit of the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management Area about 5 miles northeast of Ovando in Powell County. That's north of Doney Lake and between Dick Creek on the west and Spring Creek on the east. Work is proposed for low-angle land around the southern and southwestern base of Ovando Mountain, but not on the steeper slopes of the mountain itself.

The project is within the popular Hunting District 281, known for elk and deer hunting opportunities. FWP states the project is designed to enhance elk habitat — the express purpose of the wildlife management area — by thinning what the agency describes as densely overgrown forest. The work will also make the forest more resilient to wildfire, the agency says, by creating conditions in which fire is more likely to burn through with low intensity and less likely to develop into a raging crown fire that consumes entire timber stands.

Critics of the project say that road construction and improvements needed to facilitate the project will further degrade grizzly habitat in a place that already has detrimentally high road density. And, critics argue, removing thermal cover and hiding cover provided by dense forest conditions could harm, rather than enhance, conditions for elk. The project is also within designated critical habitat for Canada lynx, a species protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. The project sits immediately outside the Primary Conservation Area, or critical habitat, for grizzly bears in the North Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE). Grizzlies are also protected under the Endangered Species Act and are common in the area.

FWP released a draft environmental assessment (EA) with a comment period beginning Jan. 4. Comments can be submitted by mail at fwprg22@mt.gov, or by mail at Region 2 FWP, Attn: Doney Lake Forest EA, 3201 Spurgin Road Missoula, MT 59804.

The EA describes two general timber stand types that FWP plans to address. One type features Douglas fir and lodgepole pine less than 90 years old dominating the middle and understory between much older and taller Ponderosa pine and larch. Those areas were last disturbed by fire in 1919. The other type is found on lands that were logged in the early and mid-1980s. That type features 30-year-old Douglas fir and lodgepole pine that regenerated after logging, and very few large, old trees remaining.

The EA states that the density of relatively younger and more shade-tolerant Douglas fir and lodgepole pine — and a profusion of downed timber from pockets of diseased trees — inhibits understory forage for elk and deer, as well as winter range. The forest density creates an abundance of "ladder fuels" that can allow wildfire to climb from the ground to the crowns of trees, according to the EA, creating more severe, stand-replacement fires. Current forest conditions are also more susceptible to insects and diseases that kill trees, the EA states.

The project entails commercial logging, thinning and prescribed fire (broadcast and pile burning) to create more open canopy and exposed ground, featuring aspen stands and individual and clumped Ponderosa pine and larch. FWP states that treatments are needed to carry out the agency's mandate of actively managing the land in question as productive elk habitat and reducing wildfire risk.

Grizzly concern

Grizzly bears tend to die in or disperse from roaded forests, according to numerous studies collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzly sow and cub survival generally falls when the density of open roads surpasses 0.64 miles of road per square-mile of land (mi/mi²).

According to the EA, the project entails 0.3 miles of new road construction, 20.1 miles of reconstructed existing roads, and road maintenance on 14 miles of existing roads. Brush will be cleared 10 feet on either side of roads. Roads will remain closed to public motorized traffic. Some temporary road spurs shorter than 500 feet may be constructed and reclaimed, as well. Parke said Friday that the 0.3 miles of new road — a single road extension — will be closed to public motorized use. Most of the existing roads are already closed seasonally or all year, and the project entails "no new open roads."

Mike Bader, a grizzly bear research biologist and consultant to a variety of conservation groups, stated on Friday that "the temporary and maintained roads will create extreme road densities during the project, but they say they will re-seed them without revealing how many miles will be reseeded and how many miles kept for 'future management.' This road density looks to be more than 6-7 mi/mi². Grizzly bears will be totally displaced with habitat use approaching zero as was admitted for the Soldier-Butler Project which would have had 7.7 mi/mi² during project administration."

Bader was referring to the Lolo National Forest's proposed Soldier-Butler Project in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula. Bader and Paul Sieracki analyzed road density of that project in a report for the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force. The task force and Alliance for the Wild Rockies successfully sued the Forest Service to halt the project in 2021, winning in federal magistrate court and again on appeal. Among their chief complaints was road density associated with the project.

The project will harm grizzlies, at least in the short term, Bader wrote in an email, and may also harm elk in the short term by reducing thermal cover. He noted that the project is in an important connectivity area between the NCDE and the Sapphire and Bitterroot mountain ranges.

The EA states that FWP expects minor and "generally beneficial" impacts to grizzlies, in part because of an increase of forage consumed by grizzlies (and black bears).

In an email Friday, Mike Garrity, executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies, criticized the agency's initial 15-day comment period for the draft EA: "The Montana Constitution guarantees Montanans a right to know and a right to a clean and healthful environment. The state of Montana needs to give Montanans more than 15 days to read and comment on a project to remove big game security and thermal cover on FWP land set aside for the Blackfoot‐Clearwater elk population. This same cover for elk also benefits grizzly bears and lynx."

In a public comment submitted to FWP Friday, Friends of the Wild Swan criticized the EA as short on analysis of impacts and lacking details about exactly what treatments are prescribed for what areas. The group also said the EA lacks analysis of road-work impacts to Dick Creek, a tributary to Monture Creek. Monture Creek is critical habitat for bull trout, a species protected under the Endangered Species Act. Spring Creek also supports bull trout, they noted.

"This is a woefully inadequate EA," Arlene Montgomery, the group's program director and author of the comment wrote in an email Friday. "There is no analysis to threatened, proposed and sensitive fish and wildlife (not even elk!) and no decent maps."

Parke said that public comments can help the agency understand what things people want to see more analysis of.