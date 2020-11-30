FWP: Hunters see success in Bitterroot, Upper Clark Fork

Big-game check stations across west-central Montana reported above-average hunter success in the Bitterroot and Upper Clark Fork regions but lower success in the Blackfoot at the end of the 2020 season, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Hunter numbers at the Darby, Anaconda and Bonner check stations were lower than average for the season. That could reflect reduced staffing and hours of operation due to COVID-19 operating procedures, according to FWP spokesperson Vivaca Crowser. The general big game hunting season closed Nov. 29.
Crowser said the Darby and Bonner check stations operated roughly three fewer hours on each Saturday and Sunday they were open, and Anaconda was closed an entire weekend due to staff illness. Otherwise, she said the agency issued about the same number of licenses as in past years and regulations didn't change significantly.
"You would expect that people had about the same opportunity," Crowser said.
Hunters that stopped through the stations reported above-average success in some places. Anaconda hunters saw a 9.8% success rate, the best in more than 20 years. Hunters checked at Darby saw the their highest success rate since 2013, at 7.8%. Hunter success at Bonner climbed in the last two weeks to 8.3%, down only slightly from last year.
“We didn’t know what to expect this year, with all the influences of the pandemic at play, alongside the usual curveballs that weather can throw at hunters,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Region 2 wildlife manager. “All in all, we can say that nothing unusual stood out in this harvest sample, which tends to represent hunting effort on public lands.”
As far as total animals checked at the region’s three stations, harvest levels at Darby were on par with the past three years, totaling 169 elk, 29 mule deer and 72 white-tailed deer, according to FWP. Harvest levels at Bonner were down from recent years for all three species (35 elk, 31 mule deer and 354 white-tailed deer), though whitetail harvest increased in the final two weeks to finish at 97% of last year’s tally. At Anaconda, harvest levels for elk were 35, higher than last year’s, despite the fact that the check station was closed in the third weekend due to illness. The mule deer harvest of 16 and white-tailed deer of 26 at Anaconda were lower than last year, but within the normal range.
“Hunting regulations didn’t change much between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and last year was a mild winter,” Thompson said. “Given that, we hoped to see a harvest that tracked with last season, and we did with a few localized exceptions that we’ll follow up on with other survey work.”
The general season closed on Nov. 29 but extended hunting opportunities continue for some hunters in west-central Montana that already hold some special licenses. Find out more at fwp.mt.gov.
