FWP: Hunters see success in Bitterroot, Upper Clark Fork

Big-game check stations across west-central Montana reported above-average hunter success in the Bitterroot and Upper Clark Fork regions but lower success in the Blackfoot at the end of the 2020 season, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Hunter numbers at the Darby, Anaconda and Bonner check stations were lower than average for the season. That could reflect reduced staffing and hours of operation due to COVID-19 operating procedures, according to FWP spokesperson Vivaca Crowser. The general big game hunting season closed Nov. 29.

Crowser said the Darby and Bonner check stations operated roughly three fewer hours on each Saturday and Sunday they were open, and Anaconda was closed an entire weekend due to staff illness. Otherwise, she said the agency issued about the same number of licenses as in past years and regulations didn't change significantly.

"You would expect that people had about the same opportunity," Crowser said.

Hunters that stopped through the stations reported above-average success in some places. Anaconda hunters saw a 9.8% success rate, the best in more than 20 years. Hunters checked at Darby saw the their highest success rate since 2013, at 7.8%. Hunter success at Bonner climbed in the last two weeks to 8.3%, down only slightly from last year.