FWP investigates three recent grizzly bear deaths

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are investigating the deaths of three grizzly bears in the state last month; two in Bigfork found Nov. 9 and one in the Yaak found Nov. 20.

This week, FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish said the agencies are looking into the death of an adult female grizzly bear in the Yaak located Nov. 20 on Pipe Creek Road. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee estimates the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem grizzly bear population to be roughly 50 animals, with females a particularly valuable fraction. Grizzlies are protected as a threatened species in the Lower 48 States, and it is illegal to harm, harass or kill them except in self-defense or defense of others.

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Yaak resident Wynne Zellmer said a neighbor called him around 11 p.m. Nov. 20 to tell him a dead bear was lying in the driveway of his property. He returned to the property, which isn't his primary residence, and said it looked like the bear had been killed elsewhere and then dumped off in the driveway.

"They took the legs off up to the belly, and I saw one paw was still on it," Zellmer said. He also said the hide had been skinned back partway on the belly, and the bear was shot. "You could see a bullet hole. Just behind the front leg."