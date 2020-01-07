Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has adopted new guidelines for bison restoration in Montana.
On Tuesday, the agency announced that it had completed a programmatic environmental impact statement for bison conservation and management in Montana. This document is not part of the planning for any specific bison restoration effort, but it does state that such an activity, if it abided by several parameters, would be appropriate.
“After an exhaustive public process that spanned nearly a decade, FWP recognizes that bison restoration has a place in Montana, whether on tribal land, public land or private lands of willing landowners,” FWP Director Martha Williams wrote in an op-ed that accompanied the agency’s announcement.
Bison migrating out of Yellowstone National Park are already managed under the Interagency Bison Management Plan. FWP’s new environmental impact statement would apply to the creation of additional bison herds in Montana. Fish, Wildlife and Parks began evaluating this prospect in 2010 and started formal preparation of an environmental impact statement in 2012.
During this years-long planning process, the agency received nearly 23,000 comments from 20,160 individuals. It analyzed four alternative measures: No action; restoration of a publicly managed bison herd on private and/or public lands; restoration of a publicly managed bison herd on tribal lands; restoration of a publicly managed bison herd on a large landscape where there are minimal conflicts with livestock.
The agency determined that a bison restoration effort along the lines of any of these measures, or some combination, would be appropriate, provided that it complied with state law, involve a wild, publicly-managed herd, identify a specific area or landscape that might suit the herd, and take other steps to ensure oversight and local collaboration.
It would be Fish, Wildlife and Parks’s responsibility to ensure that any future bison restoration effort meet these requirements and conduct a site-specific environmental analysis. The Fish and Wildlife Commission would have final authority over the decision.
To view the full environmental impact statement and related documents, visit fwp.mt.gov/fishAndWildlife/management/bison/.