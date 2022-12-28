FWP kicks off ’23 with guided New Years hikes

From Sept. 9–11, 1805, the Lewis and Clark Expedition stopped near Lolo before crossing the Bitterroot Mountains to the west. Almost a year later, on their return east, the expedition stopped at the same site June 30 to July 3, 1806.

The location — the only archaeologically confirmed camp from the expedition — is now Travelers’ Rest State Park. And on Jan. 1, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering a free guided hike through the park to ring in the New Year.

The hike is part of a series of “First Day Hikes” the agency is offering statewide, from Missoula to Makoshika. The Travelers’ Rest hike begins at 2 p.m. and will last about an hour, covering 1 mile. The hike will begin from the flag plaza near the parking lot.

“Participants will get exclusive access to the Travelers’ Rest visitor center after the hike and can enjoy hot chocolate and ask additional questions,” the agency stated, noting that the hike is generally flat but participants should “dress warmly with footwear that has good traction for snow-covered trails.”

During the outing, hikers will learn how scientists discovered the exact location of the camp. The hike will visit the excavated campfire and latrine. The park is located at 9717 Highway 12 West in Lolo. More information is available by calling (406) 273-4253.

Farther north, FWP is holding a competition to see who can log the most miles across Lone Pine State Park and the Big Arm, Wayfarers and West Shore units of Flathead State Park.

“Every time you hike, snowshoe, fat-tire bike, sled or cross-country ski a trail at one of these parks, log your miles at the trailhead to help lead your park to victory,” the agency stated. “At the end of the month, the participants with the most miles from each park will receive a prize. The competition will kick off on Jan. 1 and conclude on Jan. 31.”

Elsewhere in the state, FWP will lead a 2–4-mile hike at Missouri Headwaters State Park near Three Forks. The hike will begin at 11 a.m., leaving from the main picnic grounds along the Gallatin River. The hike promises “great views of the rivers and the mountains surrounding the Gallatin Valley.” Hikers must be at least 8 years old, and dogs are not allowed. Hot chocolate and bagels will be offered around a fire.

Just west of Great Falls, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 1. A ranger will lead a guided hike on the park’s 3-mile trail, starting from the visitor center.

In Helena, a 10 a.m. hike “will discuss the history, flora and fauna and interesting facts” of Spring Meadow Lake State Park. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided after the hike. Dogs are not allowed.

Southeast of Billings, along the tree-lined cliffs of Pictograph Cave State Park, a ranger will lead a 0.75-mile interpretive tour beginning at 9 a.m. The tour will begin and end at the visitor center and will last about an hour.

On the far eastern side of Montana, amid the otherworldly hoodoos of Makoshika State Park in Glendive, a 1-mile guided hike will take participants through the badlands topography of the park, which is also noted for a profusion of dinosaur fossils. The hike begins at 11 a.m. at the visitor center. Friends of Makoshika will provide food and drinks after. Dogs are not allowed.

Anyone participating in a First Day Hike should dress for the weather and bring water, as well as ice cleats or snowshoes for snowy or icy trails, the agency stated. First Day Hikes, now in its 10th year, is a nationwide event co-sponsored by America’s State Parks, an organization of each of the 50 U.S. states’ park systems. Participants can share photos from their hikes on social media with the tag #FirstDayHikes.