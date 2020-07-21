FWP plans cutthroat sanctuary in Scapegoat

Westslope cutthroat trout may get a new nursery in the southern fringe of the Scapegoat Wilderness.
An online meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday will present the details of how Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists plan to remove a population of hybridized rainbow and cutthroat trout from waters above the North Fork Falls on the North Fork of the Blackfoot River, and replace them with genetically pure westslope cutthroats. The waterfall would protect the new population from hybridizing with other non-native trout species, while giving them access to about 70 miles of streams and lakes suitable to their survival. Those remote waters are expected to remain cool enough to support cutthroats even as lower-elevation drainages become too warm for cold-water trout.
The plan calls for using the fish poison rotenone to kill the existing fish population above the falls, most of which are legacy of past artificial stocking efforts.
Westslope cutthroats are native to Montana but have experienced substantial declines in distribution and abundance throughout their historical range due to habitat degradation and hybridization with rainbow trout. FWP says the proposed North Fork project is a unique opportunity to conserve a population of westslope cutthroat trout in a secure location with significant amounts of habitat and potential to migrate, which will provide the greatest chance of long-term population persistence.
Additionally, the project would help conserve native trout in the greater Blackfoot watershed by reducing the number of hybrid trout that move downstream over the waterfall and mix with native populations.
FWP has prepared a Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the proposal. To review the draft EA and to comment, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News,” then “Recent Public Notices.” Or, request information and comment by contacting Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
A livestream of the meeting will be available on the FWP website, fwp.mt.gov, on the page where the EA is posted. Click on “News” and “Recent Public Notices.” There will be an opportunity to provide public comments before or after the meeting by email to shrose@mt.gov; or in real-time by dialing in by phone during the public meeting portion of the agenda:
Dial +1 646 558 8656
Webinar ID: 981 3965 8750
Password: 673265
