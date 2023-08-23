The public will have new opportunities to tour and comment on a proposal to log, thin and burn about 1,500 acres of a wildlife management area northeast of Ovando in coming weeks.

The Doney Lake Forest Habitat Improvement Project sits just outside designated wilderness and critical habitat for grizzly bears. It's also within a prime elk and deer hunting district. The project, which Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks analysists say will improve wildlife habitat and wildfire resilience, was originally slated to begin this summer. FWP proposed the project, and will conduct further analysis of the project's impacts this year.

The proposal drew scrutiny from some conservationists when FWP released a draft environmental assessment (EA) for the project with a comment period beginning Jan. 4. In mid-January, FWP doubled its initial 15-day comment period on the draft in response to public comments. FWP received 43 comments during that window, the agency stated Aug. 21. Many commenters sought to better understand the project's benefits or wanted further agency analysis of impacts. And critics of the project at the time expressed concern it would degrade grizzly habitat.

In response, the agency announced Aug. 21 that it would hold a field tour of the project area on Aug. 29 and would produce a draft supplemental EA available for comment for 30 days this fall.

The field tour will begin at noon Aug. 29 from the Blackfoot Community Conservation Area kiosk at the "Boot Tree" on Mollet Road (Boot Tree Road), off Highway 200 about 0.7 miles east of Ovando. A forester and wildlife biologist will be on the tour to discuss the project, answer questions and listen to public comments. People planning to attend should RSVP to Mike Ebinger, an FWP wildlife biologist, at 406-210-3479.

The project takes place within the Ovando Mountain Unit of the Blackfoot-Clearwater Wildlife Management Area about 5 miles northeast of Ovando in Powell County. That's north of Doney Lake and between Dick Creek on the west and Spring Creek on the east. Work is proposed for low-angle land around the southern and southwestern base of Ovando Mountain, but not on the steeper slopes of the mountain itself.

The project is within the popular Hunting District 281, known for elk and deer hunting opportunities. FWP states the project is designed to enhance elk habitat — the express purpose of the wildlife management area — by thinning what the agency describes as densely overgrown forest. The work will also make the forest more resilient to wildfire, the agency says, by creating conditions in which fire is more likely to burn through with low intensity and less likely to develop into a raging crown fire that consumes entire timber stands.

The draft EA released in January described two general timber stand types that FWP plans to address. One type features Douglas fir and lodgepole pine less than 90 years old dominating the middle and understory between much older and taller Ponderosa pine and larch. Those areas were last disturbed by fire in 1919. The other type is found on lands that were logged in the early and mid-1980s. That type features 30-year-old Douglas fir and lodgepole pine that regenerated after logging, and very few large, old trees remaining.

The draft EA stated that the density of relatively younger and more shade-tolerant Douglas fir and lodgepole pine — and a profusion of downed timber from pockets of diseased trees — inhibits understory forage for elk and deer, as well as winter range. The forest density creates an abundance of "ladder fuels" that can allow wildfire to climb from the ground to the crowns of trees, according to the draft EA, creating more severe, stand-replacement fires. Current forest conditions are also more susceptible to insects and diseases that kill trees, the draft EA states. The project entails commercial logging, thinning and prescribed fire (broadcast and pile burning) to create more open canopy and exposed ground, featuring aspen stands and individual and clumped Ponderosa pine and larch. FWP states that treatments are needed to carry out the agency's mandate of actively managing the land in question as productive elk habitat and reducing wildfire risk.

Critics of the project say that road construction and improvements needed to facilitate the project will further degrade grizzly habitat in a place that already has detrimentally high road density. Grizzly bears tend to die in or disperse from roaded forests, according to numerous studies collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzly sow and cub survival generally falls when the density of open roads surpasses 0.64 miles of road per square mile of land.

And, critics argue, removing thermal cover and hiding cover provided by dense forest conditions could harm, rather than enhance, conditions for elk. The project is also within designated critical habitat for Canada lynx, a species protected under the federal Endangered Species Act. The project sits immediately outside the Primary Conservation Area, or critical habitat, for grizzly bears in the North Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE). Grizzlies are also protected under the Endangered Species Act and are common in the area.