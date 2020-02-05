FWP proposes expanding wolf hunting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The minimum count of wolves in Montana has increased from less than 100 in 1998 to over 600 in 2017, according to FWP. Models indicate the total population may have reached 800 or higher in 2018. Montana’s wolves were removed from Endangered Species Act protections and placed under state management in 2011. Hunters and trappers harvested 254 wolves statewide in 2017.

“We would be very supportive of those expanded seasons and larger amount of take,” said Blake Henning, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s chief conservation officer. He said that the hunting and conservation group’s members “would support these additional opportunities, and we want to support our members.”

Wolf management has long been a controversial topic in Montana, with hunters calling for more hunting opportunities out of concern for deer and elk numbers, and some environmental groups opposing these measures and calling on the state to protect wolves and their place in the ecosystem.