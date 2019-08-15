Montana’s public lands could grow by 2,800 acres, and conservation easements may be placed on 180,610 acres — some allowing year-round access — under nine proposals endorsed Thursday by the Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The proposals before the commission include three separate acquisitions and six conservation easements across Montana. With the commission’s blessing, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff now will dig deeper into the proposals to move them forward. Most of the deals didn’t have dollar figures attached.
Ken McDonald, the FWP Wildlife Bureau chief, said these are the first half of the projects recommended by staff to pursue.
“We do extensive internal review in the screening process, run this by the director, then go before you for endorsement. Then we start working with our partners and landowners,” McDonald said. “This is the first half of what we want to go forward. In October, we’ll come forward with another bunch.”
The largest conservation easements are on two parcels owned by Stimson Lumber Company near Libby. One involves 100,801 acres in Lincoln and Sanders counties, which already is enrolled in FWP’s Block Management program to provide free public access during the fall big game hunting seasons. Under the agreement, the lumber company will allow year-round recreational access to the public. The cost of the easement isn’t known at this time.
The recreational access agreement will allow FWP to enforce recreational rules, like hunting and off-road vehicle use year round, McDonald noted.
“That helps entice private landowners like Stimson to allow public use,” McDonald said.
The other Stimson conservation easement involves 22,295 acres of forest lands around the city of Libby, which is part of a collaborative effort involving Stimson, The Trust for Public Land, the U.S. Forest Service and FWP. The agreement precludes development of wildlife habitat, while providing public access and associated recreational opportunities.
The parcel has an appraised value of $8.3 million, and Stimson has agreed to sell the easement at 75% of that. A maximum of $6 million would come from the Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program, and The Trust for Public Land would provide any remaining cash.
McDonald said it was one of the highest ranking projects across the country for the Legacy funding, and not only provides high-value winter range for moose, elk and deer, but also summer range for grizzly bears.
Stimson will continue to manage the land for timber production.
“Stimson has been an excellent conservation partner,” said Nick Gevock, with the Montana Wildlife Federation. “This is an excellent project for a big chunk of land.”
The Weyerhaeuser timber company also is working with FWP and The Trust for Public Land on a conservation easement on 7,274 acres in northwest Montana bordering the federal Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge. Like Stimson, Weyerhaeuser would continue to manage the land for timber production, and it would preclude development, including subdivisions.
“Weyerhaeuser would maintain the land as a working forest and provide permanent public access,” McDonald said. “It’s an important migration corridor … and funding again would come from the Forest Legacy Program. This ranked ninth in the nation.”
He added that if this project is successful, it could lead to conservation of an additional 55,000 acres nearby.
“We strongly endorse moving ahead with this project,” said Jim Vashro, president of Flathead Wildlife Inc. “Weyerhaeuser owns a lot of land that potentially can be protected, and we hope this is the start of something big.”
Other conservation easements that were endorsed include:
• 4,400 acres of badlands near the Missouri Breaks, where a cattle rancher was considering diversifying his operation by adding a domestic sheep herd. McDonald said that could have catastrophic impacts to the state’s largest bighorn sheep herd.
• 45,400 acres in Wibaux and Prairie counties southeast of Glendive, encompassing about 91 square miles. Roughly 85% is mule deer winter range, and sage grouse and sharp-tailed grouse are on the property.
• 440 acres, which serves as a gateway to the Upper Missouri Breaks National Monument and provides access to about 9,100 acres of public lands that are currently inaccessible.
The three land purchases involve two properties near Anaconda, and the Sleeping Giant Ranch north of Helena.
The Grassy Mountain property would add 244 acres to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area’s western boundary just below the Continental Divide, and is at risk for development. It’s a migration corridor for mule deer and elk, and the purchase would create access for hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife watching and other recreational opportunities.
The Stumptown purchase would add 600 acres to the Garrity Wildlife Management Area west of Anaconda. It’s at immediate risk for subdivision, and provides for a diverse variety of wildlife, and would provide improved connectivity between high- and low-elevation habitats.
Purchasing the 1,967-acre Sleeping Giant Ranch would increase recreational opportunities as a Wildlife Management Area, and provide access to rugged Bureau of Land Management backcountry. It also would maintain the scenic qualities of the lower portion of the Sleeping Giant, which is an iconic landmark in Helena.