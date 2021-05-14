FWP pulls back on science work

But the results of the Bitterroot study show why FWP should continue its deep science efforts, according to the Montana Wildlife Federation’s Nick Gevock, who testified against the wolf bills.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody was pointing the finger at wolves, and when we actually got in there, it was mountain lions and over-harvest by humans that was the problem,” Gevock said. Furthermore, trying to apply that study to northwest Montana risks more errors, because the habitat is different, climates have changed, logging and road levels don’t match and human demographics have shifted.

“FWP has long been respected not just in the United States but around the world as a leading wildlife management agency because of its research,” Gevock said. “This is a complete shift in focus. We just pulled back on 25 native fish restoration projects that went through years to make the final cut. We’re spending $1 million to stock non-native pheasants on state lands. What is the purpose of this agency? We’re going from a resource agency to a retail agency.”

Kujala said one drivers of the research shift was concern over the agency’s relationship with private landowners.