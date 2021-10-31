FWP reels in two habitat deals

Columbia Falls may get a new wildlife refuge in its backyard after the Montana Fish and Game Commission approved a 772-acre land deal on Thursday.

“We’ve been working on this for a number of years, and it’s amazing the support we’ve seen,” Paul Travis of the Flathead Land Trust said of the Bad Rock Canyon acquisition. “We’ve raised more money for this than we’ve ever raised in the past.”

The former Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. property with 1.3 miles of Flathead River frontage already has a popular bike trail and special-access hunting program. And it helps connect another 12,000 acres of public or conservation-easement lands crucial for big game movement.

Fish and Game commissioners also unanimously OK’d a conservation easement on 27,288 acres of timberland near Libby. Both deals must be finalized by the state Land Board.

The $7.26 million Bad Rock deal came together with a $4 million grant from the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program, $2.5 million in state Habitat Montana funding and $590,000 in local donations raised through the Flathead Land Trust. Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. agreed to donate the remainder of the value.

“We received 209 comments, all in support,” FWP Administrator Ken McDonald told the commissioners. Those included the full Flathead County Commission, local real estate agents, Columbia Falls city leadership and conservation organizations.

FWP plans to manage the property as a wildlife refuge. It already is open for youth and disabled-access hunting through the agency’s Block Management system. Local volunteer organizations have built the scenic trail through the property, and FWP plans to add a parking lot to improve public access. It will continue to pay state property taxes on the land.

The Kootenai Forest Lands Conservation Easement restricts housing development on 27,288 acres belonging to Stimson Lumber Co. in Lincoln County. It’s the second phase of a project that saw Stimson put 22,000 acres under easement in 2019. The lumber company retains the right to log the land, while otherwise maintaining it for wildlife habitat, public hunting and backcountry recreation.

It’s adjacent to additional recent land protections affecting about 142,000 acres of timberland through the Forest Legacy program.

Since the deal started in 2019, the appraised property value jumped 83% to $16.3 million, McDonald said. Nevertheless, Stimson agreed to stick with its starting price of $8 million.

The resulting cost will be covered by a $6 million Forest Legacy grant and $470,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with Stimson accounting for the remainder.

Dick Dolan of the Trust for Public Lands credited Stimson Lumber Co. for holding to the agreement despite shifting economics.

“We’re at a watershed point for forest lands in Montana,” Dolan said. “Prices are skyrocketing. Weyerhaeuser (the company that took over Plum Creek Timber Co.) sold all its lands two and a half years ago. With the really steep price rise, this is not just admirable — it’s pretty stunning.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.