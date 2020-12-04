FWP reminder: Animal tagging and reporting requirements

Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding hunters and trappers of animal tagging and reporting requirements. The harvest reporting line is 1-877-FWP-WILD (1-877-397-9453).

Wolf hunters and trappers must call in their harvest within 24 hours. If the hide and skull are retained, they must be brought in for inspection and pelt tagging within 10 days.

Lion hunters must call in their harvest within 12 hours. They must bring it in for inspection and pelt tagging within 10 days.

Furbearers must call in their harvest of bobcat, otter, swift fox, fisher, and marten within 24 hours. Bobcat, otter, fisher, and swift fox are required to be inspected and pelt-tagged within 10 days of the calendar close of the season. Tagging and inspection are no longer required for marten.

Tagging locations in northwest Montana include:

FWP Region 1 Office, Kalispell — Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., or by appointment, 406-752-5501

Lincoln County (Libby) — by appointment, call 406-291-0568 or 406-291-1954

Sanders County (Thompson Falls) — by appointment, call 406-752-5501

Tobacco Valley (Eureka) — by appointment, call 406-882-4109 or 406-250-1042.

For more information on the seasons, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/seasons. For more information on regulations, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/regulations/. To follow the current quotas and harvest status for different species, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/.

