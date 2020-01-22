Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking information on recent cases of vandalism at the Kelly Island Fishing Access Site on the west side of Missoula.
You have free articles remaining.
In a press release Wednesday, the agency stated that several traffic signs and parking bumpers there were damaged by spray paint and graffiti between Dec. 28 and 30, and again between Jan. 14 and 21. FWP encourages anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.