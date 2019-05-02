Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is seeking public input on its proposal to renew a biennial rule that provides recreational access on The Nature Conservancy (TNC) lands in Missoula and Powell Counties.
This biennial rule, which provides public recreational access on 163,883 acres of TNC (including former Plum Creek Timber Company) lands, was first established by the Fish and Wildlife Commission in 2015 and renewed in 2017. The rule establishes public use regulations and allows for year-round access.
The current proposed renewal of this rule would be for year-round recreational access for public use from Aug. 25, 2019. to Aug. 25, 2021.
To review the rule and to comment, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News,” then “Recent Public Notices.” Or, request information and comment by contacting Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Road, Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov.
Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10, and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a decision on the proposal at its June meeting.