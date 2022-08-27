FWP: Sharp-tailed grouse are back. Please don't shoot them

Hunters in the greater Missoula region this fall may encounter a game bird not seen in the area for decades: sharp-tailed grouse.

And hunters are being reminded not to shoot them.

There hasn't been a hunting season for sharp-tailed grouse, an upland game bird, in western Montana since 1948. That hasn't been difficult for hunters to comply with for more than two decades: Since 2000, the bird is believed to have been completely extirpated, or absent in an area, west of the Continental Divide in Montana.

That is until the past fall, in late 2021, when 75 birds were reintroduced to the Bitterroot Valley near Florence, the Flint Creek Valley near Drummond and the Blackfoot Valley near Helmville. More were reintroduced in the spring. The reintroduction has been in the works for a decade, according to the state Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. If it's successful, the birds will become a more common sight in the region.

With sharp-tailed grouse back in western Montana, FWP is reminding hunters not to kill them, and to "be especially careful to identify grouse when in the field." Additionally, the agency stated in a news release Monday, because not all of the birds are outfitted with radio transmitters that track their movements, it would be helpful for anyone who spots a sharp-tailed grouse in western Montana to notify the agency by emailing chammond@mt.gov.

According to the Montana Field Guide, male and female sharp-tailed grouse look generally similar. Males have "inconspicuous yellow eye combs and pale violet air sacs on the neck." Males and females both have feathered legs with mottled coloring on the upper portions. Wings have "conspicuous" white spots. The breast and flanks have a pattern of v-shaped brown markings over white coloring, with darker coloring and marking growing denser toward the back and tail. Adults grow to be 16.5–18.5 inches in length and between 29 and 33 ounces on average, with males usually larger than females.

The birds are similar in appearance to female ring-necked pheasants in fall, except the grouse has a shorter tail, feathered legs and a white belly. The female ring-necked pheasant may appear mottled-brown all over.

Sharp-tailed grouse exist across broad landscapes of mountain valleys with extensive areas of native grasses and shrubs interspersed with mixed trees. Development and grazing across western Montana are thought to have led to the disappearance of the species. The species has a stable population across the remainder of Montana. Because much of the bird's distribution is on privately owned or managed rangeland in valleys, FWP states, populations are significantly affected by landowners' management techniques.

The birds are native to nearly all of Montana's geography, save for a strip of far southwest Montana near the border with Idaho between Lost Trail Pass and West Yellowstone. The species' broader range extends from the Great Salt Lake, western and northeast Colorado, and northwest Kansas, through most of Canada, and deep into the interior of Alaska. Western Montana is the western border of the birds' overall range in the northern Rocky Mountains in the U.S.