FWP, State Parks seek comment on public-access proposals

Montana State Parks and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are both taking public comment on public land-access proposals — including repair work to the M Trail and a new 4.1-mile trail near Missoula.

Both of those projects are on Montana State Parks' list of potential 2020 grants for its federally-funded Recreational Trails Program, which provides money for both public and private entities to build and maintain trails. This year, about $1.5 million worth of funding is available, and the department is considering 70 proposals worth a total of $3.66 million.

Missoula-area applications include: Construction of a 4.1-mile trail and improvements to the Skyline Ridge Primitive Trailhead by the Five Valleys Land Trust; the purchase of a new snowmobile for the Missoula Nordic Ski Club to use for cross-country ski trail grooming; and rehabilitation of .75 miles of the M trail above the University of Montana’s campus.

