FWP takes comments on grayling reintroduction

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is taking public comment on a proposal to restore arctic grayling to a southwest Montana stream.

On Feb. 5, the agency released an environmental assessment for a project to reintroduce the fish to part of Bender Creek, which begins in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, northwest of Wisdom, and flows for about 6 miles before intersecting with Johnson Creek.

Arctic grayling are native to the Missouri River Basin, but pressure from human activities and non-native species had reduced them to about 4% of their historical range by the 1990s. Environmental groups have fought for decades to protect them under the Endangered Species Act. Jenny Harbine, an attorney with environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice, said that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now faces a court-ordered deadline of July to decide whether to list them as endangered or threatened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been working to stock and re-introduce the fish in Upper Missouri streams and lakes in recent years. Its latest proposal focuses on a stretch of Bender Creek above a fish barrier that was installed near the National Forest boundary in 2017.