FWP tweaks aquatic invasive species rules

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has finalized two changes to the state’s aquatic invasive species program.
In recent years, Montana has spent millions of dollars and enacted several new laws and regulations aimed at aquatic invasive species — especially zebra and quagga mussels. If boaters carry these hitchhiking mussels across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin, they could inflict hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of damage by clogging infrastructure and collapsing fisheries.
In 2016, the mussels were detected just a few hours east of the Continental Divide in Tiber Reservoir. Their presence was suspected in another one, Canyon Ferry east of Helena. Both reservoirs were listed as invasive species management areas, meaning that most vessels had to stop and be inspected and, if necessary, decontaminated before leaving.
Friday, Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced it was removing Canyon Ferry from its list of Bodies of Water Confirmed or Suspected for Aquatic Invasive Mussels.
“Following three years of no invasive mussel detection, regional guidelines allow for the delisting of a suspect waterbody and the removal of the mandatory exit inspection requirements,” Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated when it proposed the measure in December.
The rule change, which became final on Friday, means boaters will no longer have to complete a mandatory inspection upon exiting Canyon Ferry. It also repeals the “Certified Boater” program that allowed boaters who stayed in that reservoir to bypass constant inspections.
However, these rules will remain in place at Tiber for at least another two years, and boaters are still required to stop at all inspection stations they encounter when towing watercraft, and have their boats inspected upon crossing the Continental Divide and before launching in the Flathead Basin.
The latter rule, requiring incoming non-emergency boats to be inspected before launching in the Flathead, had been enacted as a pilot program in 2018 and was set to expire at the end of March. But on Friday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks also finalized a rule extending it indefinitely.
In 2019, Montana conducted a total of 98,921 watercraft inspections and caught 16 mussel-fouled boats. For more information on the state’s program and these new rules, visit cleandraindry.mt.gov.