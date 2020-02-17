FWP tweaks aquatic invasive species rules

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has finalized two changes to the state’s aquatic invasive species program.

In recent years, Montana has spent millions of dollars and enacted several new laws and regulations aimed at aquatic invasive species — especially zebra and quagga mussels. If boaters carry these hitchhiking mussels across the Continental Divide into the Columbia River Basin, they could inflict hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of damage by clogging infrastructure and collapsing fisheries.

In 2016, the mussels were detected just a few hours east of the Continental Divide in Tiber Reservoir. Their presence was suspected in another one, Canyon Ferry east of Helena. Both reservoirs were listed as invasive species management areas, meaning that most vessels had to stop and be inspected and, if necessary, decontaminated before leaving.

Friday, Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced it was removing Canyon Ferry from its list of Bodies of Water Confirmed or Suspected for Aquatic Invasive Mussels.

