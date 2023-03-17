As the new dean of the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law, Elaine Gagliardi hopes to build upon her alma maters’ strong program by focusing on tradition and improved communication.

After the law school’s first search for a dean failed last spring, Gagliardi decided to apply for the position with the encouragement of her colleagues, students and alumni.

“It was heartwarming to have people that I’ve admired very much support me in what I was doing as interim dean,” Gagliardi said. “I’m a graduate of this school. I’ve loved this school. I’ve given a lot of my life to this school and it’s very important to me.”

Born and raised in Missoula, Gagliardi obtained a bachelor's degree in economics from Yale in 1982, returned to Montana to get her law degree from UM in 1985 and later received a specialized law degree in taxation from New York University.

She also served two judicial clerkships and worked as an attorney at firms in Washington and Connecticut before returning to Missoula, where she worked for George Law Offices with her uncle Alex George, who inspired her to become a lawyer.

Since stepping into the role as interim dean of the law school last summer, Gagliardi has already worked to re-engage students with traditions that went into hibernation during the COVID pandemic.

“I knew we had incredible students,” Gagliardi said. “Coming back from COVID, what I learned when I began visiting with students at the beginning of the year is that we really needed to build our community, return to our traditions.”

In those conversations, she learned that some law students did not know who Bertha was. Bertha, the beloved mounted moose of the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, has been kidnapped by law school students for nearly a century. As retribution, forestry students fill the lobby of the law school with trees.

“They had not heard about Bertha and this is like a 100-year tradition at our law school,” Gagliardi said. “So we visited about that and they went and stole Bertha and the foresters came and it looked like a forest in here.”

While students were returning to campus after COVID shutdowns, the law school saw a shake-up in leadership. Former dean Paul Kirgis resigned from his position in October 2021 after students from the program said he and associate dean Sally Weaver discouraged them from reporting allegations of sexual harassment and assault to the university’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

As interim dean, Gagliardi prioritized having listening sessions with students, faculty and alumni. One of the main takeaways from those sessions was that communication at the law school needed to improve.

“I hope they know that when I hear concerns from them that I take them to heart,” Gagliardi said.

In an effort to build transparency and connections with students, Gagliardi hosts “lunch with the dean” on a monthly basis, where students can directly ask her questions. Additionally, faculty and staff at the law school have all undergone in-person Title IX training and first-year law students have participated in similar training since she’s been interim dean.

“I’ve tried to make this very clear, starting with our intro programming,” Gagliardi said. "And I have gone to students directly to visit them, that we will report on their behalf as we’re required by law if there’s an issue that needs to be reported to Title IX."

Despite the tumultuous past years, the law school rose in national rankings in 2022, up 31 spots from the previous year. Moreover, the law school is frequently regarded as one of the “best value law schools” in the country and is nationally ranked for clerkship placement.

Last fall, the law school welcomed its most diverse class in history with the number of minority students at Montana’s only law school increasing from 11% to 20% in three years.

“I believe building a strong community and working as a team is incredibly important,” Gagliardi said. “A leader cannot move an organization forward unless we all see a vision and that vision can’t be just mine. It needs to start with the vision we’ve had for all the years that I’ve been associated with the school, which is to train lawyers to be able to solve the issues of the people of Montana and the region.”