Gallatin Refugee Connections has organized its third annual Welcome Kit Drive, where donated gifts of necessities and household items are provided for refugee families resettled to Missoula by the International Rescue Committee. This donation drive helps lessen the burden on incoming refugee families by providing them with the essentials they need to start their lives anew in Missoula.
Donations can be dropped off at St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Volunteers from Gallatin Refugee Connections will also be coming from Bozeman to Missoula with a U-Haul full of Welcome Kits for Missoula's newest refugee families.
Fore more information email Jen.Barile@rescue.org or call 274-6764 or 214-8968.