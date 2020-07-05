Garage fire, industrial blaze reported in Missoula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in two separate fires — one a garage fire believed to have been caused by fireworks, and the other at Roseburg Forestry Products — that broke out in Missoula on Sunday, according to the Missoula Rural Fire District.

The first was reported at 4:05 a.m. on 3405 North Ave. by a sheriff's deputy on patrol. Arriving firefighters found the garage attached to the home ablaze and quickly knocked the fire down, keeping it out of the home's living area, although flames briefly crept into the attic. However, the garage roof collapsed, according to the release. The home's owners and a tenant who lived downstairs all escaped uninjured, according to the release. Although the home had smoke alarms, they didn't sound, it said. Damage was estimated at $150,000, and property saved at $250,000.

"MRFD fire investigators believe the fire to have been caused by fireworks," it said.

Sixteen firefighters, two engines, two water tenders, a ladder truck and command vehicle were used to fight that fire. They were assisted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Northwestern Energy, and Missoula Emergency Services.