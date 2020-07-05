Garage fire, industrial blaze reported in Missoula

No one was injured in two separate fires — one a garage fire believed to have been caused by fireworks, and the other at Roseburg Forestry Products — that broke out in Missoula on Sunday, according to the Missoula Rural Fire District.
The first was reported at 4:05 a.m. on 3405 North Ave. by a sheriff's deputy on patrol. Arriving firefighters found the garage attached to the home ablaze and quickly knocked the fire down, keeping it out of the home's living area, although flames briefly crept into the attic. However, the garage roof collapsed, according to the release. The home's owners and a tenant who lived downstairs all escaped uninjured, according to the release. Although the home had smoke alarms, they didn't sound, it said. Damage was estimated at $150,000, and property saved at $250,000.
"MRFD fire investigators believe the fire to have been caused by fireworks," it said.
Sixteen firefighters, two engines, two water tenders, a ladder truck and command vehicle were used to fight that fire. They were assisted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Northwestern Energy, and Missoula Emergency Services.
While firefighters were still battling the North Avenue blaze, Missoula Rural Fire received a report at 6:19 a.m. of an industrial fire at Roseburg Forestry Products, 3300 Raser Drive.
"Flames and black smoke were reported by a passer-by and responding units could see the column of smoke from some distance away as they were headed to the call," according to the release. "First arriving units reported a fire in the pre-dry facility and began fire attack, with Roseburg employees already putting water on the fire," which the release described as "stubborn."
Thirty-six firefighters, along with five engines, two truck companies, four water tenders, and three command vehicles, were on the scene for several hours, and were assisted by Missoula Emergency Services, Missoula County Sheriff’s officers, and the Missoula City Fire Department. The Florence Fire Department, East Missoula Fire Department and Frenchtown Fire District covered for Missoula Rural Fire while they were fighting the two fires.
The cause of the fire at Roseburg is unknown. The pre-dry facility wasn't being used at the time.
