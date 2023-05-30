Greg Price, River Road Farm Director at Garden City Harvest, waters broccoli and cauliflower plants in Missoula on Tuesday. Community Outreach Director Genevieve Jessop Marsh said the organization is gearing up for the summer harvesting season and Garden City's first summer CSA Farm Share event next week. Price, who has been farm director for 22 years, said anyone can fill out an application to become members in order to receive fresh and organic produce from local farmers.