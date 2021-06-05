Garden City road construction season underway

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has several construction projects scheduled on many of Missoula’s busiest roads this spring and summer. Travelers should anticipate detours, delays and some lane closures and are encouraged to plan for additional travel time.

Work continues on projects like the Higgins Avenue Bridge and concrete rehabilitation on Reserve Street. New projects will be starting up such as work to stabilize the roadway on Pulp Mill Road west of town, and pavement preservation between Missoula and Bonner. In addition, a new project on US 93 between the Wye and Evaro Hill will be launching this summer.

In the East Missoula area, construction on Old MT 200 will resume for a short time, along with roadwork on Speedway Avenue and Deer Creek Road near Canyon River. Bridge work on I-90 between Bonner and the Van Buren Street exit will continue this summer as well.

“We are looking at a very busy season with many of these projects,” Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “Spring is winding down, which means that our crews are ramping up and construction is about to be in full swing.”