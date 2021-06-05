Garden City road construction season underway

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has several construction projects scheduled on many of Missoula’s busiest roads this spring and summer. Travelers should anticipate detours, delays and some lane closures and are encouraged to plan for additional travel time.
Work continues on projects like the Higgins Avenue Bridge and concrete rehabilitation on Reserve Street. New projects will be starting up such as work to stabilize the roadway on Pulp Mill Road west of town, and pavement preservation between Missoula and Bonner. In addition, a new project on US 93 between the Wye and Evaro Hill will be launching this summer.
In the East Missoula area, construction on Old MT 200 will resume for a short time, along with roadwork on Speedway Avenue and Deer Creek Road near Canyon River. Bridge work on I-90 between Bonner and the Van Buren Street exit will continue this summer as well.
“We are looking at a very busy season with many of these projects,” Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “Spring is winding down, which means that our crews are ramping up and construction is about to be in full swing.”
These projects are occurring in alignment with MDT’s mission of providing a transportation system that emphasizes quality, safety, cost effectiveness, economic vitality and sensitivity to the environment.
“By getting in there and rebuilding and repairing a road, we can make sure it lasts longer,” Vosen said. “Then, it’s much less likely that we will have to spend way more money to completely reconstruct the road. As community members ourselves, we know sometimes it’s inconvenient, but we also realize how beneficial these projects are.”
These improvements will handle Missoula’s growing population and increased traffic volumes while also preventing future costly maintenance. Much of the work requires specific weather conditions, making Montana summers the best time to conduct road construction projects.
MDT is committed to keeping Missoula abreast of all road construction projects and their associated purposes, costs and traffic delays. Visit the MDT website at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/active_projects.shtml to view a list of all roadwork projects in the Missoula area. Comments and questions are always welcome. Those interested may also subscribe for regular updates to stay in the loop on Missoula area projects.
