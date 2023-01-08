Garnet forest project draws late criticism

A proposal to conduct logging, forest thinning and prescribed burning on 19,147 acres of public land scattered from Clinton to Drummond has drawn scrutiny from conservation groups who say it overstates wildfire risk at the expense of wildlife protection.

The Bureau of Land Management's Missoula Field Office began planning the Clark Fork Face Forest Health and Fuels Reduction project about two years ago, in early 2021, with the intent to begin work in spring 2023. Work would occur in phases over the next 10–15 years. The agency says the project is aimed at improving forest conditions to be more fire resilient, particularly around former industrial logging and mining lands throughout the Garnet Mountains that are now dotted with private homes. The majority of the work in the project is proposed for areas in far-northern Granite County, near the Garnet Ghost Town northwest of Drummond.

Critics say the agency minimized the proposal's threat to critical habitat for grizzly bear and Canada lynx — species protected under the Endangered Species Act. They say the agency is using wildfire risk as a scare tactic to garner public support for a project that will log more acres than the agency admits, and prioritizes timber harvest over habitat protection. Further, they allege that the Missoula Field Office tried to rush the project through the public process with minimal scrutiny.

BLM officials maintain that the project was properly publicized and vetted. They point out that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the agency responsible for enforcing the Endangered Species Act, agreed with the BLM's analysis that the project may have only minimal impacts on grizzlies and lynx. And, they say, active management for wildfire resilience is the top priority for land in the project area. The project aligns with the U.S. Forest Service's Wildfire Adapted Missoula plan and the Montana Forest Action Plan. Plus, Congress has mandated that the BLM perform active forest management, and gave the agency money to do it.

The project attracted little public attention until about a month ago. The BLM held two public meetings while scoping the project in March 2021: one in Drummond and one in Clinton. Those meetings were held outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The agency advertised the meetings in advance in the Missoulian, in a public press release and on social media. A Missoulian reporter attended one of the meetings and the paper ran a story about the project at the time.

The agency received about a dozen public comments following the two meetings, mostly from locals and mostly supportive, according to Kyle Johnson, a forester with the BLM's Missoula Field Office and the leader of the interdisciplinary team planning the Clark Fork Face project. He said about a dozen more people contacted him directly with thoughts on the proposal after the meetings. The agency is currently accepting comments on the project until 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

The project

After a century of industrial logging and full-suppression firefighting, forests in the Garnets are severely overgrown with small, densely packed trees of about the same age, according to data the BLM compiled from ground and satellite surveys. The agency says the project is needed to "promote resilience to wildfire" on the landscape by reducing fuels and breaking up homogenous tree stands that should also protect life and property in the area, according to the BLM. The project is also needed to set the forest back on a trend toward historical forest conditions; to enhance habitat for limber pine (a close relative of the federally protected whitebark pine); to protect the forest from insect and disease outbreaks; and to provide economic benefit from logging, including "capturing the value of dead and dying timber while it remains salvageable."

The BLM developed the project within a 247,191-acre planning area — a broad region from Bonner to east of Drummond, bounded on the south by Interstate 90 and on the northwest by Highway 200. The area covers much of the Garnet Mountains and is a checkerboard of state, federal and private lands. Only 23,666 acres, or 10%, of the planning area is BLM land. Of that, the project entails work on 19,147 acres of BLM land — that's 80.9% of the BLM land in the planning area, but just 7.7% of the total planning area.

According to the BLM, the project entails timber harvest, or logging, with prescribed fire on 9,812 acres. Prescribed fire would be the primary treatment on an additional 5,068 acres. Cutting and removal of fire-prone vegetation would be conducted on 2,394 acres. Thinning, or the cutting of non-commercial trees, would be conducted on 1,567 acres. Limber pine enhancement, which involves thinning, would be conducted on 306 acres. Work would occur in phases, from west to east, over 10–15 years.

Entwined with the BLM's 19,147-acre Clark Fork Face project, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation oversees 51,930 acres, or 21%, of the broader planning area. The Nature Conservancy owns 12%. Nearly half the planning area — 119,342 acres, or 48% — is privately owned land. The BLM can work with the DNRC and The Nature Conservancy to perform work similar to this project, and is partnered with the DNRC to provide public funds to private landowners in the planning area who wish to carry similar work on their own property.

But the BLM's current project proposal addresses only the work the agency plans for its 19,147 acres.

Clear-cutting

The project drew more attention after the BLM announced its draft environmental assessment (EA) for the project on Dec. 5, with a comment period through Dec. 16. Executive director of Alliance for the Wild Rockies Mike Garrity then took aim at the project in an opinion piece published Dec. 13 and 14 in publications statewide. He claimed that the project will log significantly more land than the EA states, and that the BLM tried to sneak the project past the public to avoid scrutiny. He blasted the short comment period.

The EA states that "regeneration harvest," often called clear-cutting, may occur in 1,476 acres of the project. Because of proximity to structures, the EA states, clear-cuts will be used in place of high-severity prescribed burning where the habitat is dominated by lodgepole pine of uniform age.

Mike Bader, a grizzly bear research biologist and consultant to a variety of conservation groups, maintains that the BLM actually intends to clear-cut 16,000 acres of land, with significant negative impacts to federally protected species, particularly grizzlies and lynx. They say that many of the forest treatments listed in the EA will end up being clear-cut logging. They say they were informed by a whistleblower within the BLM.

"I think it’s an awful project," Garrity said in a Dec. 29 phone call. "As the whistleblower told me, they just want to get the cut out. They’re not going to do any of the reasons that they proposed for the project — the purpose or need. They’re not going to make the forest more fireproof or resilient."

Garrity and Bader did not provide documents or communications to support their allegations beyond sharing what they said the whistleblower told them. Upon requests from the Missoulian, Garrity and Bader said they encouraged the whistleblower to contact the newspaper directly for this story. The person had not contacted the Missoulian as of Friday night.

Wildfire issues

At the BLM, Johnson said there are about 2,600 structures in the broader planning area.

"We really are dealing with an urban interface environment," Johnson said. "We’re not talking about if that fire ignites, we’re talking about when. We’re not claiming or wanting to stop the fire. We’re wanting to affect the fire intensity and severity."

Garrity and Bader are part of a collection of conservation groups that on Friday submitted a joint 46-page public comment on the project. The groups — the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force, Friends of the Bitterroot, Western Watersheds Project, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, WildEarth Guardians and Footloose Montana — alleged that "the bias towards industrial logging under the guise of fire protection is apparent."

Garrity argued that the treatments the BLM has proposed won't actually make forests less prone to wildfire. Cabins scattered throughout the mountains, he said, do not constitute wildland-urban interface, or WUI. To protect homes, he said, only areas immediately around a home, the "home ignition zone," and building features susceptible to embers should be treated.

"The main reason they want to do this is to protect homes," he said, "and there are homes mostly next to the highways — there aren’t many homes up in the Garnets. They don’t want to tell the public what they’re doing, because they don’t want to tell the public, 'Well, we’re clearing old-growth forest.'"

Responding to comments

Asked directly about allegations the agency was trying to conceal the project, BLM officials reiterated that project scoping and the draft EA release were both accompanied by press releases, news stories and social media posts. Johnson said the initial 10-day comment period in early December was the result of the agency so far receiving little interest in the project beyond a few supportive landowners in the Garnets. The agency extended the comment period after receiving five requests to do so within the first 24 hours of the Dec. 5 announcement, he said. It's now a 45-day comment period.

"Some might see that as a backpedaling," he said, "but really what it was was a reaction to the comments we were getting."

Since Dec. 5, the BLM has received about 30 new comments, Johnson said Wednesday. Some are relevant to the project as described in the EA. But many are about 16,000-acre clear-cuts or logging old-growth, he said, which aren't what the BLM said it intends to do. "Most of them are saying, 'don’t clear-cut,'" he said. "A lot of them were (from) out of the area speaking solely to what Garrity wrote."

Garrity acknowledged that the BLM held two public meetings during project scoping, but he faulted the agency for not holding a meeting in Missoula, "even though there’s a lot of people in Missoula who recreate in the Garnets." He said he wasn't aware of the project until a few days after the Dec. 5 announcement.

Bader called the rollout of the project "one of the worst I’ve seen in 40 years of reviewing public projects. It was a stealth release. They were hoping to fly this one under the radar."

In a statement Thursday, BLM Missoula Field Office Manager Erin Carey said, "I can't speculate about a whistleblower or why Mr. Garrity felt that I was not open to receiving public comment." She noted that the project had been publicized from the start and that the agency had solicited public comments.

Johnson and Ernie McKenzie, a fisheries biologist and the assistant field office manager for Missoula, noted that they already have modified the project. The project originally considered all of the BLM's 23,666 acres in the planning area for forest treatments. In fall 2021, the agency pared that down to the current 19,147 acres (a reduction of 4,519 acres, or 19%). The reduction in treated acres meant the agency could reduce road building by about 50%, Johnson said.

"We didn’t want to propose roads in un-roaded parcels," Johnson said, describing such parcels as "proxy for secure habitat" for protected species. "Those acres were outside of the immediate threat to private property and private resources."

They also noted that feedback from the Fish and Wildlife Service led to the project's phased implementation, with the goal of localizing wildlife disturbance to one area at a time.

Bader's most recent published study, with Paul Sieracki, focused specifically on grizzly bear denning habitat and demographic connectivity in the region. He said that while the Garnets aren't ideal denning habitat, the range offers a bear travel link to the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges south of Interstate 90.

"It is a taking of critical habitat," Bader said of the project. "They think they can wave the fire card like a magic wand and make everything else go away. Like, ‘Yeah, we’ll hurt grizzlies, but we’ll protect homes.'"

Stevens said that protecting species' habitat and the work described in this project are "not a zero-sum game" because the work may not hurt the species.

The conservation groups wrote in their comment that the project would violate the Endangered Species Act by harming protected species. Harm would come not just from activity in habitats, but especially from what the groups characterized as flawed analysis of road construction in habitat, and reduction in thick foliage cover sought out by grizzlies and lynx.

As part of the NEPA process, the BLM initiated consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project in April. Consultation lasted into November, when the service issued its biological opinion on the project. The service concurred with the BLM's analysis that the project "may affect and is likely to adversely affect" grizzly bears, Canada lynx and lynx habitat. The EA also argues that inaction would make severe wildfire more likely, which poses a greater risk to wildlife than the project.

But, according to the BLM, wildfire risk does trump wildlife protection in the specific area of this project, although officials also said the two are not always mutually exclusive. The Missoula Field Office's current Resource Management Plan outlines three levels of Fire Management Zone. The Clark Fork Face project proposes work in Fire Management Zone 1, where the Management Plan states that land shall be managed primarily "to protect life, increase the safety of firefighters, and protect property, improvements, and infrastructure as a priority."

"Overall, the cumulative effects of the proposed action could exacerbate short-term disturbance or displacement to limited grizzly, lynx or wolverine individuals in particular circumstances," the EA states. "However, populations and critical habitat resources would be maintained. In the long-term this project could be expected to improve habitat quality and resiliency for the 3 species."

Johnson said that the agencies determined that there may be some impacts to grizzlies and lynx, but that in Fire Management Zone 1, wildfire resilience takes priority. The Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for enforcing the Endangered Species Act, he noted, and found that "all of our work was in alignment with the act."

Bader argued Thursday that the Endangered Species Act should trump the Fire Management Zone priorities: "The existing baseline condition is already taking grizzly bears. Under the law, a federal agency can’t further degrade a baseline. The law is the Endangered Special Act, and you can’t just trump it with an opinion."

Road impact

Bader said that the project is "flagrantly violating" the official interagency Conservation Strategy for grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which among other constraints limits road density on public lands in grizzly habitat.

The EA states that 22 miles of roads would be built for the project: 6 miles of temporary road to be abandoned after three years, and 16 miles of permanent roads that would remain after the project. The EA states that 19 miles of roads that already exist on the landscape, but that aren't recognized in the agency's road inventory, would be formally recognized: "This change is not an increase of road miles or density as they are currently existing but would lead to better mapping, maintenance and upkeep by classifying them as BLM System roads."

Bear mortality increases with road density. The EA states that open road density across the broader planning area is already a "relatively high" 2.46 miles of road per square-mile of land (mi/mi²). On BLM land, it's 3.49 mi/mi². Johnson said the project was designed to build roads only in places that already have them, with the goal of maintaining "secure habitat," or areas more than 500 meters from a road.

"We’re not going into previously un-roaded parcels," Johnson said. "These parcels already have roads there and we’re either rerouting or extending those roads."

Since most of the roads already exist, the BLM argues, and others are temporary, road density would increase by a tolerable 0.2%.

Conservation groups disagree. They say the BLM's density calculation is flawed and the project will increase road density in violation of the Conservation Strategy, which aims for preserving secure habitat with less than 1 mi/mi² of open roads and 2 mi/mi² of total road density. Bader said the BLM's consideration of existing roads was as if "they suddenly found these roads," and now are going to perform work to upgrade them. "The existing amount of roads was already diminishing denning habitat."

The BLM plans to keep all of the roads closed in perpetuity, according to the EA. But Garrity and Bader said that people will still use the roads, regardless of their status, because the agency lacks capacity to enforce closures.

"It’s an impact they didn’t consider, and they have to," Bader said. "They don’t have any enforcement up there in the Garnets to prevent illegal road use. It’s a free-for-all if people want it."

Garrity, Bader and some of the conservation groups have won in courts on the issue of roads before. In response to the Lolo National Forest's Soldier-Butler Project in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula, the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force and Alliance for the Wild Rockies successfully sued the Forest Service to halt the project in 2021, winning in federal magistrate court and again on appeal. Among their chief complaints was road construction associated with the project, which Bader and Sieracki analyzed in a 2020 study commissioned by the Task Force.

By calculating road density in static parcels rather than a "moving window" of geospatial analysis, Bader said, and by omitting roads on nearby non-BLM land, the BLM's calculation is illegally flawed the same as Soldier-Butler.

A difference between Soldier-Butler and Clark Fork Face is that Soldier-Butler was proposed within a federally recognized demographic connectivity area for grizzly bears. The Clark Fork Face project is not in a recognized connectivity area.

Nonetheless, Bader said that the BLM's proposal has the same flaws as Soldier-Butler, in which "we sued them and we won." The Clark Fork Face project, he said, is ripe for a lawsuit.

"I think it's a fat target, I really do."