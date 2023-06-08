Walking down the now quiet Main Street of Garnet ghost town east of Missoula, you'd be forgiven if you tried to imagine what the place was like in its rollicking heyday of Old West gold mining.

On June 17, it'll be a little bit easier to paint that picture. From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the ghost town will spring to life for the annual Garnet Day. The event costs the normal $3 fee to visit the town, but visitors 15 and younger are free.

The day will include live music, wool-spinning demonstrations, gold panning, historical games, a pie auction and a watermelon eating contest, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM oversees Garnet and the surrounding public lands. Jennie Pak, a Montana pioneer reenactor, will portray one-time Garnet resident Jennie Starr Adams. Adams died in 1960 at age 80 and is buried in Missoula's St. Mary's Cemetery.

The gold-panning costs an extra fee. But taffy and sarsaparilla — the Old West ancestor of root beer — are free at Garnet Day. Garnet Day is hosted by the BLM and the Garnet Preservation Association.

"The day’s events are designed to give families a fun, Wild West experience in one of Montana’s most intact ghost towns," the BLM stated in an announcement Monday. "More than a century ago, Garnet was an active gold-mining town, but after a fire destroyed many of the buildings and as the gold became more difficult to mine, the once prosperous town slowly went into a deep sleep until its last full-time resident passed away in 1947."

While Helena parlayed golden riches mined up Last Chance Gulch into becoming the Montana state capital, Garnet — situated atop First Chance Gulch — had no such luck.

The town's roots stretch back to the 1860s. By the 1890s it was named Mitchell. It was eventually named Garnet for the prosperous Garnet Lode of gold under the town. On Jan. 27, 1898, the Bear Mountain News published its first and possibly only issue: 500 copies of a four-page newspaper covering the Garnet, Coloma and Bearmouth area. The paper reported a growing settlement with hundreds of people, and called for a more formal civic and municipal organization.

A 1912 fire destroyed about half the town, which wasn't rebuilt. A hotel, saloon and store are among the structures preserved today. But the town was once home to more than a dozen bars and a variety of hotels and stores.

The BLM cautioned that parking at Garnet is "very limited" and carpooling is encouraged. Visitors who do drive to the site may have to walk a long distance from where they must park. A shuttle will run from the primary parking lot to the town's Main Street.

Garnet is about 30 miles east of Missoula, located in the Garnet Mountains. From places north and west, it's accessible by traveling Highway 200 and turning on Garnet Range Road near Lubrecht Experimental Forest, between Potomac and Greenough. From points south and east, the town is accessible via the Bearmouth exit on Interstate 90. From the frontage road (also accessible from the Drummond exit) Bear Gulch Road heads 9.4 miles north to Garnet. But Bear Gulch Road is "steep, narrow and rough," according to the BLM, and not recommended for trailers or RVs.

The BLM issued new rules for Garnet last year, aimed to help preserve the town and prevent wildfires. Camping and use of metal detectors are not allowed without prior authorization. Discharging firearms or fireworks, smoking in or near a building, or establishing a fire outside of an official fire ring, are prohibited. Pets are allowed only on leashes 6 feet or shorter.

More information on Garnet Day is available from the BLM's Missoula Field Office at 406-329-3914.