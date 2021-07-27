Garnet Ghost Town reopens as historical structures spared, operations continue on Thorne Creek fire

Pre-evacuations have been issued for residences from Cougar Creek south from the intersection on Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the west side of Blue Slide Road in Graves, north and south, and on the northeast side of Ashley.

Evacuation orders are in effect for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, and on the east side of the power lines in Harlow.

Bulldozer lines have been built northeast of Thompson Falls. Fuel breaks have been established southwest of Fishtrap. Firefighters are working to prep and reinforce control lines in several areas.

A slight chance of showers and storms may be an issue if lightning strikes. Winds were expected to be around 7-12 mph and gusting to 12-18 mph on ridge tops on Tuesday.

No structures have been lost to the fire, which has cost $9.8 million to date to fight.

Granite Pass Complex

The Granite Pass Complex had burned 3,726 acres as of Monday night and is 22% contained.

There are 249 personnel working the complex's four fires, which are 35 miles southwest of Missoula. Fires are burning in the Highway 12 area.