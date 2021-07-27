Garnet Ghost Town reopens as historical structures spared, operations continue on Thorne Creek fire

The Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that Garnet Ghost Town has officially been reopened.
The preserved 1890s destination had been closed since July 16 due to the Anderson Hill fire. Active fire operations are still ongoing, but a new, smaller area closure around the blaze does not include the historic area.
“We are reducing the closure area around Garnet to allow use of the two access points to Garnet — Bear Gulch and Cave Gulch roads at Bearmouth to the south, and the Garnet Range Road to the north,” Missoula BLM field manager Erin Carey said in a news release. “Visitors should still use caution when driving in the area and should anticipate heavy fire vehicle traffic for the near future.”
The Anderson Hill fire has burned around 750 acres, but no structures were damaged. The fire is nearing 100% containment and crews are conducting mop-up operations, the release said.
West Lolo Complex
Crews continued work on the Thorne Creek fire in the West Lolo Complex raging five miles northeast of Thompson Falls. The fire has reached 8,490 acres, is 0% contained and has caused three injuries.
A Type 3 Incident Command Team is managing the fire. There are 162 personnel on site, with four helicopters, four bulldozers, five skidgens and three feller bunchers conducting work.
Pre-evacuations have been issued for residences from Cougar Creek south from the intersection on Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the west side of Blue Slide Road in Graves, north and south, and on the northeast side of Ashley.
Evacuation orders are in effect for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, and on the east side of the power lines in Harlow.
Bulldozer lines have been built northeast of Thompson Falls. Fuel breaks have been established southwest of Fishtrap. Firefighters are working to prep and reinforce control lines in several areas.
A slight chance of showers and storms may be an issue if lightning strikes. Winds were expected to be around 7-12 mph and gusting to 12-18 mph on ridge tops on Tuesday.
No structures have been lost to the fire, which has cost $9.8 million to date to fight.
Granite Pass Complex
The Granite Pass Complex had burned 3,726 acres as of Monday night and is 22% contained.
There are 249 personnel working the complex's four fires, which are 35 miles southwest of Missoula. Fires are burning in the Highway 12 area.
Firefighters continue to hold and improve the fireline near Lolo Pass. Other improvements and line construction are being worked on nearby roads and previous fire scars.
Structure prep and protection is also being initiated in the Fish Creek area.
The Missoula County Sheriff's office has issued an evacuation warning from Martin Creek (mile marker 10) to the Idaho border. The department is asking the public to not stop along Highway 12.
Burnt Peak, South Yaak
The Burnt Peak and South Yaak fires, both being worked by a Great Basin Incident Command Team, grew in size between Monday and Tuesday.
The Burnt Peak fire grew by 464 acres to 2,880, while the South Yaak grew by over 821 acres and has now burned 1,985 acres. Crews are working to hold the south perimeter of the fire at Keeler/Rattle Road. Structure protection is in place along the North Fork of Keeler Creek near the Burnt Peak fire.
Evacuations are now in effect for all Kilbrennan Lake Road residents near the South Yaak fire.
The forest service stated a burnout near the South Yaak fire was successful and will help containment efforts near the East Side and Kilbrennan Lake Roads.
Efforts are being made to protect structures and timber in the area.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire, burning around four miles west of Polebridge, has consumed approximately 1,350 acres and is 0% contained.
No overnight mapping has been available since July 25, a Forest Service report noted. The fire is active on its western flank and crews are working to hold the line at Hay Creek Road.
Personnel working the fire now number 127. Two heavy equipment task forces and a helicopter are working the blaze in addition to hand crews.
Evacuation warnings are in effect for all residences east and west of North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms, to and including Moose Creek Road as well as Polebridge itself.
Fuel breaks established in 2018 lie just to the west of Polebridge.
Smoke update
Air in Missoula County was expected to vary between "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and "Moderate" on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seeley Lake was experiencing "Unhealthy" air.
Smoke from the Storm Creek fire is also pushing into the Bitterroot Valley.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert for 13 counties — Missoula, Beaverhead, Carbon, Gallatin, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Park, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Silver Bow and Sweet Grass.
More than 40 large fires are burning in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho as around 5,000 firefighters have been deployed in the Northern Rockies. Heat has returned to much of the west, with Billings expected to set a record high.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com