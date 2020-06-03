Gas tax passes in nearly split vote in Missoula County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County voters passed a 2-cent per gallon gas tax in the primary election Tuesday night in a nearly split vote with just over half of voters, 51% or 22,059 voters, supporting the tax while 49%, or 21,140 voters, opposed it.

The tax will generate an estimated $1.1 million, which will be split evenly between the city and county for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads.

"This truly is a new source of revenue outside of property tax, and if we have a gas tax, we won't have to raise property taxes as much, as often, and our roads will be in better shape," County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.

Slotnick said there is not yet a firm date for when the tax will be implemented, but that it will be at least a couple of months from now after the county works with gas station owners on its implementation.

County commissioners supported the gas tax, saying it would generate about one-third of its revenue from tourists. Others opposing the tax have questioned those estimates and shared concerns the majority of the tax will fall on locals, especially those who commute to Missoula for work from outlying communities.