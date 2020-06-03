Gas tax passes in nearly split vote in Missoula County

Missoula County voters passed a 2-cent per gallon gas tax in the primary election Tuesday night in a nearly split vote with just over half of voters, 51% or 22,059 voters, supporting the tax while 49%, or 21,140 voters, opposed it.
The tax will generate an estimated $1.1 million, which will be split evenly between the city and county for construction, reconstruction, maintenance and repair of public roads.
"This truly is a new source of revenue outside of property tax, and if we have a gas tax, we won't have to raise property taxes as much, as often, and our roads will be in better shape," County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.
Slotnick said there is not yet a firm date for when the tax will be implemented, but that it will be at least a couple of months from now after the county works with gas station owners on its implementation.
County commissioners supported the gas tax, saying it would generate about one-third of its revenue from tourists. Others opposing the tax have questioned those estimates and shared concerns the majority of the tax will fall on locals, especially those who commute to Missoula for work from outlying communities.
"I'm both professionally and personally disappointed by the turnout of the vote," said Earl Allen, marketing manager for Hi-Noon Petroleum, which owns the Sinclair-Noons stations and distributes fuel to other mom-and-pop stations and small chains locally and around the state. "Partly because of where I work, but also for the fact that I'm a commuter who drives in from east of town 15 miles a day, so this will have a direct effect on my pocketbook."
The overall vote on the gas tax was nearly split, but precinct-by-precinct results show less favorability for the gas tax in many outlying communities. For example, in one Bonner precinct, 66%, or 609 voters, opposed the tax while 33%, or 302 voters, approved of it. In a Clinton precinct, 75%, or 242 voters, opposed the tax while 24%, or 77 voters, supported it.
Allen said he feels the majority of the burden will fall on local taxpayers, and that it will encourage commuters to buy their gas across the Missoula County line.
City Council member Jesse Ramos also opposed the tax and said the close vote illustrates a divide between residents who can afford the tax and others who can not.
"You have 49% of the population telling the other half of the population that they can't afford this extra tax right now," Ramos said. "It's really sad that the rest of the population doesn't listen to their neighbors and understand that when they vote yes on this, they're not just voting to raise their own taxes."
City and county staff in support of the gas tax say it will help provide better roads that residents are asking for without raising property taxes, and that it will share the burden of the tax with tourists.
"This provides an additional opportunity to generate revenue that, essentially, we would otherwise have to put on the backs of the property owners," said Shane Stack, public works director for Missoula County.
Stack said the county will use the additional funding from the gas tax to update an aging fleet of vehicles and equipment and overlay more roads with new pavement, in addition to matching state and federal grants. The city will likely use the funding for preventative maintenance and projects that extend the life of the pavement, said Jeremy Keene, city director of Public Works.
"Our biggest concern is that if we're not doing those basic maintenance things that are preventative, we get into much higher costs when we have to completely rebuild a street once we start to get potholes or severe cracking," Keene said.
Ramos said he thinks the gas tax is unnecessary and that the city should use $10 million collected since the creation of the citywide Road District in 2010, which funds road and transportation infrastructure improvements through a property tax.
"It's not a revenue problem, it's a spending and inefficiency problem," Ramos said.
Keene said even with the Road District revenue, the city has about a $6.5 million annual funding deficit. The county estimates that it is underfunded by almost a million dollars a year in equipment and almost a million dollars a year in road projects.
"One of the good things about this gas tax is that it's more of a user tax, and it lets us capture costs from out of town visitors," Keene said.
Keene said he recognizes the close vote means that not all residents are supportive of the tax and thinks the city and county will "have to be mindful of how we use the funding and make sure that we're providing meaningful benefits from this."
Hi-Noon Petroleum's Allen said he hopes that people who are disappointed by the election pay attention to how the city and county spend funding from the gas tax and from other sources already available to them.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.