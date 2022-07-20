George Elmer closures in place as construction of second Mullan Area Roundabout begins

Missoula County, in partnership with the City of Missoula, moves west to begin work on the George Elmer Drive roundabout as part of the Mullan BUILD project.

In addition to the detour currently in place on Mullan Road between Dublin Street and Flynn Lane, a closure will be set up starting Wednesday, July 20, on George Elmer Drive between Mullan Road and Bell Tower Road. Drivers will be directed through detours following alternative routes. Please anticipate delays. The detour will be in place through the end of the summer.

The roundabouts at both Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road and George Elmer Drive and Mullan Road are tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.

Mullan BUILD infrastructure and road construction include efforts on sections of Mary Jane Boulevard South, Mary Jane Boulevard North, England Boulevard, George Elmer Drive, and two roundabout intersections along Mullan Road (Mullan/George Elmer Drive and Mullan/Mary Jane Boulevard).

To receive updates on the project each week, email becca@bigskypublicrelations.com. Details are provided on what to anticipate in terms of delays, road closures and where crews are present.