Gertie Fox first appeared in the Missoulian on a list of licenses collected by the treasurer of Missoula County for the quarter ending May 31, 1893.
Hers was one of 28 unspecified businesses that shelled out $125 apiece.
Gertie was on a different list that December. This time she’d been fined $6, one of 16 women who’d received similar penalties. The reason given for each was "ill fame."
If any madams of Missoula's red-light district on West Front and West Main streets documented their lives and livelihoods, the diaries never saw the light of day. There’s a good chance their clients didn’t journal about them either.
We’re left with tracking them through such sporadic mentions in the newspaper, and reminiscences years after they were gone.
On occasion, Ray T. Rocene, the Missoulian's long-time sports editor, felt compelled to wax nostalgic about his days as a cub reporter on the police beat 100 years ago.
When the movie "Timberjack" made its world premiere in Missoula in February 1955, Rocene (1894-1968) wrote in his Sport Jabs column he wished it "could have brought back some of the savor of the old Missoula of 1916-17, when pioneers had hairy ears, hair on their chest."
"Staid" Missoula in those days was a whisky-running center for the dry states of Idaho and Washington.
"The men thus occupied were not natives, they were not just tough, hard, but they were ‘bad mens,’ " Rocene recalled.
He said in one 24-hour period during the Missoula Stampede, he "went chasing" with police chief and commissioner Tom Kemp to three murders and the fatal shooting of a stickup man by a special officer. Then Rocene accompanied Sheriff Jim Green on a call west of town where it was reported a man had killed his wife.
“If he did, Green never found her, but he did find the male knocked cold by an axe, applied edge first to the skull," he wrote those 38 years later.
"West Front street then was a string of bordellos, highlighted by the places of Gertie Fox and Nell Howard, a red-light district which never came back after its closing early in 1917. And that's where most of this excitement occurred."
Missoula's most notorious businesswoman in the red-light district was Mary Gleim, who lived at 225 W. Main St. when she died in 1914. Rocene, who moved with his parents to Missoula from Minnesota when he was roughly 16, never mentioned Gleim in his reminiscences.
Rocene retired from everything but his Sport Jabs column in 1960. Late in his career he took time for more recollections of his days on the Missoulian police beat before and during World War I. He seemed to do so with fondness for Fox and Howard, as well as for Police Chief Kemp.
On March 26, 1959, Rocene looked back on the first Missoula Stampede in July 1915, which he described as “in the raw, but live all over.”
“Recall that the main promoter was drunk on high-proof whisky all summer, that there were killings galore, and that business with Gertie Fox and Nell Howard down on the tenderloin was so good (they did not term them ‘call girls’ or prostitutes then but merely a short, ugly word) that Gertie was able retire to Boston and live a respectable life. Nell had to stay to nurse a drunken baseball player who fell down the stairs of her place and broke a leg.”
“The Jabster came on the news run just when Missoula was having its last real in earnest wild west days,” Rocene wrote in Sport Jabs on Aug. 6, 1960. “There was rum running from Missoula as a base into the two dry states to the west and the high-jackers vied with the federal prohibition officers in making rum running perilous. These buckos were free in using firearms at each other, so often somebody got hurt, fatally too.
“The mobsters laid off Missoula people because the town was marked with a big ‘x,’ due to having a chief of police who was a national revolver shot of renown and shot for keeps when he pulled trigger on a huge .45 Colt. The hi-jackers and rum runners and Flathead bootleggers shot at each other but not at the hometown population for that reason. We saw the police chief in combat with a careless holdup man on Woody Street. Both drew, the chief was much faster and blew the yegg's stomach out with a Colt blast.”
A “yegg,” according to Barney Google, was a burglar or a safecracker.
Rocene said a row of bordellos, saloons and cribs lined West Front in those days, housing “half a hundred prostitutes.”
“Nell Howard and Gertie Fox ran the high class establishments between Main and Front. But that run was comparatively peaceful and veteran policeman Therriault ponderously paraded the area with a minimum of trouble. In fact the chief, Tom Kemp, was the only gunman on the small police force of the era. On the Flathead reservation the ‘feds’ and the bootleggers shot at each other freely with a minimum of results though there was a day when Arlee as a reservation gateway was called the toughest, roughest Montana town.
“A bootlegger did kill the Indian agent chasing him some 40 years ago, and what do you know — the jury turned him loose. The defense attorney said it was self defense when the bootlegger, crouched behind a telephone pole, picked off his man.”