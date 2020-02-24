Gettin' your kicks on the 93 Strip

You don’t hear much about the 93 Strip these days.

That was the loosely defined stretch of Brooks Street in Missoula that passes Holiday Village and Tremper’s shopping centers, through Malfunction Junction and beyond.

The term “93 Strip” came into vogue in the 1950s. On Missoulian pages it was almost exclusively the territory of advertisers such as 93 Chrysler Plymouth and Warren Harris Buick-Jeep.

First reference was in a two-page advertisement on Sept. 15, 1957, touting the grand opening of Don Tomlinson’s and Jack Weidenfeller’s Fidelity Real Estate. Think Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream shop today. On the far right side of the second page, Paramount Cleaners made history (of sorts) with a one-column “Welcome to our Hiway 93 Strip — Missoula’s Fastest Growing Business District.”

Guess when the paper last ran an ad calling it the 93 Strip? It was June 11, 2006, for a factory-authorized liquidation sale of Gull Boats & R.V. Gull was far away from Brooks Street on West Broadway, but the sale was being held “at the former Tidyman’s parking lot! On the 93 Strip across from the Montana Club!”