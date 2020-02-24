Gettin' your kicks on the 93 Strip

You don’t hear much about the 93 Strip these days.
That was the loosely defined stretch of Brooks Street in Missoula that passes Holiday Village and Tremper’s shopping centers, through Malfunction Junction and beyond.
The term “93 Strip” came into vogue in the 1950s. On Missoulian pages it was almost exclusively the territory of advertisers such as 93 Chrysler Plymouth and Warren Harris Buick-Jeep.
First reference was in a two-page advertisement on Sept. 15, 1957, touting the grand opening of Don Tomlinson’s and Jack Weidenfeller’s Fidelity Real Estate. Think Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream shop today. On the far right side of the second page, Paramount Cleaners made history (of sorts) with a one-column “Welcome to our Hiway 93 Strip — Missoula’s Fastest Growing Business District.”
Guess when the paper last ran an ad calling it the 93 Strip? It was June 11, 2006, for a factory-authorized liquidation sale of Gull Boats & R.V. Gull was far away from Brooks Street on West Broadway, but the sale was being held “at the former Tidyman’s parking lot! On the 93 Strip across from the Montana Club!”
The traditional Highway 93 route through Missoula went up and down Orange/Stephens Street, into the heart of the 93 Strip. When Reserve Street was expanded to four lanes in the 1990s, it was designated the new U.S. 93, in essence stripping off a large piece of the Strip like a gooey Band-Aid.
After the initial onslaught of ads, the “93 Strip” didn’t make the news section in the Missoulian until 1960, and then only in a headline: “93 Strip South Most Hazardous in State.”
The story on Sept. 9, defined a .4-mile section of Highway 93 from the Missoula Country Club north as the most dangerous of Montana's 5,700 miles of primary highway. One person had died in 1959 and seven were injured in 24 crashes. Next day came word that Missoula County Commissioners had passed on to the Montana Highway Patrol a request by School District 1 superintendent C.S. Porter to establish a 25-mph speed limit there. That stretch isn’t where Highway 93 runs today but along the south fence of the country club and Larchmont Golf Course. It changed in 1970, which at half a century ago seems like a good year to start a virtual tour of the 93 Strip.
But first, a snippet of a column in the Sunday Missoulian of March 22, 1970. Denn Curran took on a pressing issue of the day: long hair.
“There was a billboard out on the 93 Strip awhile back which depicted a shaggy-haired guy and urged everyone to ‘Beautify America — Get a Haircut,’” he wrote. “It bugged me all winter. Almost every night I fell asleep trying to think of a snappy comeback.
“About the best I could come up with was ‘Beautify America — Get Rid of Billboards.’ So I got a haircut.”
Say it's 1970 and you’re driving your cherry new Chevy Chevelle SS — wait, make it a Pontiac Grand Prix — onto the Strip from downtown. You roll past Gibson Discount Center on your right, Pierce Flooring & Design today. Come October Gibson’s will be the terminus of the Sentinel High School homecoming parade that started at the Burlington Northern passenger station at the top of Higgins Avenue.
On past SuperAmerica, where you can get a three-speed lightweight bike for $39.99 and gasoline pumped by an SA “Superattendant.”
Here comes Dickinson’s Music and, on the left, the aforementioned Fidelity Real Estate office, now 13 years old.
Holiday Village, with Skaggs Drug Center, fronted by the unforgettable Hermes Holiday Drive-In. To your right, the home of KYLT Radio, where if it’s late February, Vern Argo or J. Parker Antrim are probably spinning a 45-RPM of the Jackson 5 hit “I Want You Back” or Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water."
Oh, there’s Snow’s A&W Root Beer stand on your right, and the iconic Ninety-Three Stop & Go and the Ninety-Three Motel, with a roadside telephone booth.
Tremper's Shopping Center features Buttrey Foods, Coast-to-Coast Hardware and — even young’uns will recognize this one — Paul’s Pancake Parlor.
It won’t be called Malfunction Junction in the paper until 1974, when we’ll read that cars at the Brooks-South-Russell intersection emit enough nitrogen dioxide to “give us our own mini-Los Angeles freeway.” That's according to Sentinel's Montana Seminar class taught by Mike Cooper and Hal Stearns.
The good ol’ Missoula County Fairgrounds. Another icon, the Heidelhaus (today’s Montana Club), for “German dinners, steaks, lobsters, pizzas, sandwiches and import beer.” A Heidelhaus ad on April 4 welcomes fight fans in town for the Bob Foster-Roger Rouse world title fight at Adams Field House.
Curley’s Tavern on your right side and Bug’s Bar-B-Q on your left. Another block down, Sharief Pizza. The wonderful aroma lingers 50 years later, even out here in your bitchin' AMC Rebel.
No Southgate Mall yet, and no McDonald’s farther down the Strip. In fact there’s nothing much there on the corner of McDonald Avenue. Across the way is the State Fish & Game Department office. The city limits out past Blair Transfer and Storage and the Westerner Motel.
Time to pull that Monte Carlo over and head back to town. Plug the Beatles into your 8-track tape deck and Let It Be.