Getting lost is all the fun: Orienteering club points the way

“This is not going to end well,” Michele DeMaris said with a laugh as her teammates Holly Crancer and Bruce Englund debated their next route decision. “I just realized you have to hold the compass flat — you can’t just have it hanging around your neck.”

Orienteering was also a great cure for cabin fever. Crancer met DeMaris (who used to live in Seattle) through a women’s outdoor group in Kalispell where they both now live. They learned about Sunday’s Grizzly Orienteering event through an online events site, and decided to make the day trip south.

“I’m just revisiting Girl Scouts,” Crancer said. “I’m from Texas, where the biggest hill is a garden berm, and when you stand on top, you can see 100 miles. We look at this as an important skill to learn.”

Brown met Granovskiy on an orienteering date: He’d been a competitive route-finder since he was 9. She was on her first course at 29.

“Boris grew up orienteering in Russia,” Brown said. “It’s a much bigger sport over in Europe. I grew up in Missoula, but we met in Sweden. The Scandinavian countries are the place you go to get really good.”