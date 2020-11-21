Getting lost is all the fun: Orienteering club points the way

Sometimes finding your way can be a way of finding fun.
Such were the findings of dozens of Missoulians last week in the hillsides above Pattee Creek who turned out for Grizzly Orienteering’s third map-and-compass workshop of 2020.
Hillary Johnson and Ruth Lammers had headed up Pattee Canyon at the behest of Otter, their part-border-collie/part-something-else/all-cute and very active dog. The red-and-white “Orienteering” sign at the Crazy Canyon parking lot gave them a new plan.
“We just decided to try it,” Lammers said as they collected their maps for the beginner’s route. Johnson said she’d run orienteering courses long ago but didn’t remember much of the skill. They crossed the starting line at 10:20 a.m., after signing in with course timer Bob Hunt.
“I’m trying to learn it myself,” Hunt said while logging participants on his clipboard. “I do a lot of hunting and hiking. People have things like GPS and OnX on their phones, but if they ever quit working, I like to know I can still find my way out.”
Last weekend provided almost every way-finding challenge short of a blizzard. An overcast sky blocked the sun, which in November sits so low it rarely shines in Pattee Canyon anyway. The landscape rolled up and down in deceptively benign folds of earth — perfect for a disorienting wrong turn that erases all sense of location. Dozens of foot paths and cross-country ski tracks intersected and hared away, bewildering anyone who hoped to follow their own footsteps back to base.
Sharp-eyed participants could scan for the course markers: little orange-and-white fabric buckets hanging from saplings. But even those could mislead. Each was numbered at random, so to serve as a waypoint for multiple routes of varying difficulty. Connecting the dots could lead one deeper into the forest instead of back to the parking lot.
Unless you follow directions.
Grizzly Orienteering co-founders Allison Brown and Boris Granovskiy coached each participating party at the edge of the parking lot and explained the challenge — how to hold the compass to the map, how to get a good bearing from the wobbling compass needle, what the different colors and shading on the map meant in terms of different terrain features. They used their outdoor voices to be heard over the masks all participants wore for pandemic safety.
Support Local Journalism
“The only real health issue is this beginning part,” Brown said of the bottleneck at the start. Once across Pattee Canyon Drive and into the woods, orienteering is the epitome of social distancing. Approaching someone else on the course means possibly getting more off-track than you already are.
That wasn’t as much an issue in Pattee Canyon, where the choice was going right or left at a control marker. In more competitive events, the marker sacks would contain timing devices that racers must trigger to record their progress from point to point. To avoid spreading coronavirus, that step got skipped on Sunday. Participants simply read the numbers on the controls and scrambled to their next destinations. Nevertheless, several players managed to get turned around.
“This is not going to end well,” Michele DeMaris said with a laugh as her teammates Holly Crancer and Bruce Englund debated their next route decision. “I just realized you have to hold the compass flat — you can’t just have it hanging around your neck.”
Orienteering was also a great cure for cabin fever. Crancer met DeMaris (who used to live in Seattle) through a women’s outdoor group in Kalispell where they both now live. They learned about Sunday’s Grizzly Orienteering event through an online events site, and decided to make the day trip south.
“I’m just revisiting Girl Scouts,” Crancer said. “I’m from Texas, where the biggest hill is a garden berm, and when you stand on top, you can see 100 miles. We look at this as an important skill to learn.”
Brown met Granovskiy on an orienteering date: He’d been a competitive route-finder since he was 9. She was on her first course at 29.
“Boris grew up orienteering in Russia,” Brown said. “It’s a much bigger sport over in Europe. I grew up in Missoula, but we met in Sweden. The Scandinavian countries are the place you go to get really good.”
Orienteering hasn’t made the Olympics yet, but it does have a home in the World Games competition. Competitive players like Granovskiy use compasses with thumb loops they can read while running. Other designs have mirrors and sighting grids to get precise bearings. When traveling in a featureless desert or across a big lake, following a heading of 80 degrees instead of 90 degrees over a few miles of open space and you can end up a half-mile off your intended campsite.
The couple founded Grizzly Orienteering last summer and have led three outings this year. Each has attracted more participants than the last, to the point they need to rustle up more volunteers to handle the sign-ups and map-making.
Sunday’s event drew 63 people, ranging from 3 years old to over 65. They raced on three levels of difficulty, covering between a mile and a mile and a half of forest around Crazy Canyon. The easiest routes stayed on trails, while more intermediate challenges crashed through bushes and gullies to get from control point to control point by compass bearing alone.
“It’s a great way to get outdoors,” Granovskiy said as the teams started returning to the Crazy Canyon parking lot. “It builds confidence, and it’s got you constantly thinking and challenging your mind. For me, it’s a life-long passion.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.