'Ghost Forests': UM grad's film to premiere on MontanaPBS

Six, who’s spent the last two decades researching whitebark pine and mountain pine beetle kill, discovered a genetic resistance in the survivor trees that researchers now hope can be used to save the species.

At that very dinner, McCabe pitched what would become “Ghost Forests” to the room and ended up winning one of two $5,000 fellowships given through the Crown Reporting Project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She dove into research and interviews and soon learned that Six was not alone in her efforts to restore whitebark pine.

In addition to visiting Six’s research sites outside Missoula, “Ghost Forests” takes viewers across three mountains in Canada’s Yoho and Kootenay national parks, following a team of “cone cagers” who climb whitebark to protect cones that may show resistance to mountain pine beetles and blister rust, and also features ongoing interagency work on the Flathead Reservation to monitor tree resistance and death across their land.

McCabe said whitebark pine is considered a keystone species — its seeds are a primary food source for grizzly bears and other animals — so its survival is essential to the survival of the ecosystem as a whole. Her goal with the film is to bring attention to issues the tree is facing, but also to inspire hope through the work of the researchers trying to save it.