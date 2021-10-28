Ghouls of the school: University of Montana's haunted happenings

At 128 years old, it’s no surprise that the University of Montana campus is home to numerous ghosts and chilling tales.

The older, historic buildings have had many identities over the years, serving as dormitories, then academic spaces and later offices. Tens of thousands of students, staff and faculty have passed through campus.

Some seem to have never left.

The most prominent figures of university lore roam the corridors of Brantly and Main halls and lurk around corners of the campus’ underbelly — the storied steam tunnels that connect each building underground.

Two longtime UM employees, Cary Shimek and now-retired Jed Liston, have taken a particular interest in recounting these supernatural circumstances and have even been involved with haunted tours on campus.

Though Liston and Shimek claim to be skeptics, they’ve both experienced things that they can’t explain.

Read ahead, if you dare.

Brantly Hall

Built as a girls dorm in 1922, Brantly Hall now operates as an administrative office building for employees working for the alumni association and communications department.

“I think people will argue that Jeanette Rankin (Hall) and Main Hall are super haunted, but I think we have the best stories here,” said Shimek, who has an office in Brantly, during a tour on Wednesday.

“This one seems to be the most haunted, and the most cited as the most haunted on campus,” added Liston, whose office is also in the building.

One of the most common ghosts at Brantly is rumored to be a female student who committed suicide in 1929, but Shimek and Liston have been unable to find any record of the tragic event.

Shimek used to help organize Family Weekend on campus in the fall, and nearly 10 years ago he led Haunted UM tours. The tours were extremely popular, but ended abruptly after “something happened” in the basement on what would become the last tour ever.

Down steep flights of stairs sits a long, dark hallway that is only illuminated by the red glow of exit signs or a single light bulb triggered by motion sensors. This is where the tours would reach their climax.

The hallway would be filled with smoke from a smoke machine, and an actor dressed as the Brantly ghost would run toward the tour groups shrieking “get out” before disappearing into one of the basement rooms.

On this particular tour though, the smoke set off the fire alarm and Shimek had to escort the families outside while the fire department made its way to campus.

“I’m trying to entertain these parents and then all of a sudden one of these windows just goes 'pshhh,' and shatters outward,” Shimek said, imitating the sound of breaking glass.

“To this day I am a skeptic, I have to believe it was an overzealous theater student, but at the same time we had alarms blaring and so much smoke in the air, maybe there was some stress on the building,” he continued. “I don’t know, but it just kind of freaks you out.”

Shimek wondered if perhaps the Brantly Hall ghost broke the window out of frustration with the tour’s depiction of her.

Liston also has a story about the Brantly Hall ghost.

When Liston’s office moved from the third floor of Brantly to the first, he met the building’s janitor for the first time, who asked him if he’d like the light on or off. Liston responded to shut the light off and joked that he didn’t want to attract the ghosts from the basement.

“And he said, ‘oh, you don’t have to worry about that, your new office is in the most haunted corridor here,’” Liston said.

The janitor told Liston that the ghost always enters the building through the hallway where his office is located, and that she announces her presence with a knock on an old radiator.

At first, the knock will start slowly.

Bang. Bang. Bang.

But then it speeds up ...

Bang, bang, bang, bang.

And grows louder ...

BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG! BANG!

“And then it’s quiet — that’s when she’s told you she’s here,” Liston said.

Though the famed Brantly Hall ghost caused the hair on the back of people’s necks to stand up, those who work in the building claim it isn’t a malicious spirit. In fact, she appears to move objects like she’s pulling a joke.

One night, a janitor was alone finishing up his evening shift, vacuuming a corner room in Brantly, when he realized he’d forgotten to lock some interior doors. He turned off the vacuum and left the room. By the time he’d returned, the vacuum was nowhere to be found.

Suddenly, the vacuum turned on in a neighboring office.

The door was locked, so he tried knocking on it several times to no avail. Finally, he unlocked the door and found it running with no one inside the office.

“Sometimes she’ll move stuff in the Great Room. She’ll take a trinket or something and move it and I’ll just know that it’s somewhere else,” Liston said.

But that ghost isn’t the only one that haunts Brantly Hall. There’s also a phantom German Shepherd that roams the halls.

But the dog is anything but ghastly. In fact, it's known to run up to people and wag its tail, but then suddenly disappears as they reach down to pet it.

Main Hall

Main Hall is also a paranormal hot spot on campus, but most of the action occurs in the basement.

There are many figures that have been spotted down there, including a man wearing a red flannel shirt, a woman dressed in a Victorian outfit, and another woman wearing frilly lace. The German Shepard is also rumored to have been seen.

The man in the red flannel is most commonly seen passing through the locked vault in the basement, crossing the hall into the men's bathroom and then disappearing after he walks into a stall.

One janitor in the building was cleaning the men’s bathroom one evening when a woman in a Victorian outfit walked in. He turned and informed her that this wasn’t the women’s room before she disappeared into a supply closet.

Another janitor encountered a different woman dressed in frilly lace, who would walk the length of the hallway with her. She could only see her in her peripheral vision.

The janitor told Liston that the unknown figure made her so mad she’d just start yelling down the hallway, “you’re not walking with me tonight!” Despite her efforts to fend off the spirit, it would still accompany her almost every night she worked.

The tunnels

The university’s campus encompasses seemingly independent buildings, but the reality is that they are all connected underground through a sprawling tunnel system that transfers steam heat to every corner of campus.

The tunnels have been university lore for years and some students in the past have been successful in accessing them. Since the university increased security to prevent students from wandering around underground, it’s largely only maintenance workers who wander the bowels of campus.

“What we’ve always heard from the maintenance people is that they’d be walking down here and they’d see the red flannel shirt guy go around a corner,” Liston said.

When the workers would turn the corner to see where he might be hiding, he would disappear without a trace.

The German Shepherd is also a common sighting in the tunnels.

