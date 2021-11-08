 Skip to main content
Gianforte announces opening of COVID treatment clinic in Missoula

Monoclonal Antibody infusion at Benefis Health System (copy)

Operations Specialist Meghan Johnson sets up for a monoclonal antibody infusion therapy in a tent in the Benefis Emergency Department in October.

 Photo courtesy of Katie Logan/Benefis Health System

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Monday that the state is sponsoring a monoclonal antibody treatment clinic in Missoula to treat people with COVID-19.

It is the second such clinic in Montana — the first was opened recently with St. James Healthcare in Butte. The clinic is in partnership with Providence St. Patrick Hospital, but through a third party, Jogan Health Solutions, which the state has contracted "to alleviate the strain on hospital resources," a news release announcing the clinic said.

“While monoclonal antibodies are an important piece of the COVID-19 toolkit, they are only given with physician prescription once a person has contracted the virus. COVID vaccination remains the key measure in preventing a patient’s possible hospitalization and death,” said Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence Montana, in the release. “Partnering with the State of Montana for staffing was integral in our ability to offer this treatment locally.”

The treatment center is open to eligible, at-risk Montanans who receive a referral from their doctor. Monoclonal antibodies have emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help treat mild to moderate COVID cases that have potential to turn severe.

The antibodies can block the coronavirus from attaching to human cells. 

“A lifesaving tool for Montanans who contract COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatments help reduce the strain on our hospital systems and open up ICU beds for the most critical patients,” Gov. Gianforte said in the release.

 
