Gianforte, Daines review Montana's wildfire season in Missoula

The governor’s remarks came as land managers across western Montana prepared to lower fire danger warning levels starting Thursday. The Lolo and Bitterroot national forests will shift from Stage II to Stage I restrictions everywhere except the Scapegoat Wilderness portion of the Seeley Lake Ranger District.

Missoula County Fire Protection Association managers lowered the danger level to “high” from “extreme” on Wednesday. The change affects the Missoula area, including the Flathead Indian Reservation, Bitterroot National Forest, Lolo National Forest, U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands, Montana state parks and trust lands and other public property.

That lifts the prohibitions on campfires, smoking, operating vehicles off designated roads and trails, and use of internal combustion engines in undeveloped areas.

Idaho authorities also dropped their restrictions from Stage II to Stage I across much of the forested country bordering Montana on Wednesday.

The Lolo National Forest recorded 145 wildfire starts in the 2021 fire season, 81 of which were human-caused. Of those, all but eight were contained at 10 acres or smaller.