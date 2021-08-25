Gianforte, Daines review Montana's wildfire season in Missoula

As Montana’s 2021 fire season approaches its finale, Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines praised the cooperation of regional firefighters and called for more forest management.
In a visit to the helibase at Missoula’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation compound on Wednesday, the two Republican officials supported the proposed Resilient Federal Forests Act that Daines has co-sponsored along with legislation that could block U.S. Forest Service critics from certain kinds of legal challenges to forest activity.
“We need to end the frivolous lawsuits that delay essential forest management,” Gianforte said.
Daines added that 14 forest projects face lawsuits that are holding up 230 million board-feet of timber in Montana. He said a bill he’s pushed to overturn the Cottonwood decision — a Montana court ruling that requires the Forest Service to do extensive environmental reviews before approving certain kinds of timber projects — would cut red tape.
Gianforte also called on Montanans to “buy local” as a way of helping struggling farmers and ranchers whose meat and crops have been limited by drought and fire.
The state has spent about $45.2 million of its two-year $105 million wildfire fund, according to DNRC Director Amanda Kaster.
The governor’s remarks came as land managers across western Montana prepared to lower fire danger warning levels starting Thursday. The Lolo and Bitterroot national forests will shift from Stage II to Stage I restrictions everywhere except the Scapegoat Wilderness portion of the Seeley Lake Ranger District.
Missoula County Fire Protection Association managers lowered the danger level to “high” from “extreme” on Wednesday. The change affects the Missoula area, including the Flathead Indian Reservation, Bitterroot National Forest, Lolo National Forest, U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands, Montana state parks and trust lands and other public property.
That lifts the prohibitions on campfires, smoking, operating vehicles off designated roads and trails, and use of internal combustion engines in undeveloped areas.
Idaho authorities also dropped their restrictions from Stage II to Stage I across much of the forested country bordering Montana on Wednesday.
The Lolo National Forest recorded 145 wildfire starts in the 2021 fire season, 81 of which were human-caused. Of those, all but eight were contained at 10 acres or smaller.
Gianforte credited that to his request that the Forest Service use a “full suppression” strategy on wildfires this summer, instead of letting some fires burn in pre-approved ways to reduce fuel buildups. Research across the Pacific Northwest has indicated that fire seasons are burning longer and more dangerously because of extensive fire suppression in past decades.
DNRC State Forester Sonya Germann said she’d talked with firefighters with 30 years’ experience who had not seen resources stretched so badly as this year. And she warned that fire risk is predicted to remain above normal through October.
“This was not a season-ending event we just had,” Germann said, referring to the recent shift to cool, rainy weather in western Montana. “There’s still a lot of fire season left.”