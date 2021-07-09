Gianforte ends Montana's climate change coalition membership

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte has discontinued Montana's membership in a coalition of two dozen states dedicated to fighting climate change.

The U.S. Climate Alliance is a nonpartisan group committed to achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. Democratic former Gov. Steve Bullock joined the alliance in 2019. The alliance is made up of nearby Western states, including Colorado, Washington and Oregon.

Evan Westrup, of the U.S. Climate Alliance, said Gianforte did not respond to the organization's invitation to continue Montana's membership, Montana public radio reported.

Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said in a statement that the governor believes the solution to climate change is unleashing American innovation, not overbearing government mandates. She added that the Paris Agreement punishes the U.S., while letting countries like China off the hook.

Stroyke didn't respond to requests to clarify Gianforte's climate goals, or what sort of innovation is necessary in Montana.

Amy Cilimburg, executive director of Climate Smart Missoula, said the state needs more than innovation.