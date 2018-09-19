Congressman Greg Gianforte touted a strong economy, energy production, and protection of public lands during a brief speech at the Montana Association of Counties meeting in Missoula Wednesday morning.
“We are getting the economy back on track,” Gianforte told a standing-room-only crowd of elected officials at Missoula’s Holiday Inn downtown. “We can’t afford to go back to the failed plans of the former administration. When the federal government gets in the way, let me know and we will go to bat for you.”
Gianforte, a Republican who's running for re-election against Democrat Kathleen Williams of Bozeman, hit all the high notes of his campaign talking points, saying that the child tax credit put an extra $400 per month into the pocket of a single mother of three in Helena, and tax breaks helped a woman in Bozeman start two new businesses.
“We’re letting people keep the fruits of their labor and pull back regulations so we can grow the economy,” Gianforte said.
Congress also is working to close loopholes in human trafficking laws, and trying to take better care of veterans, although those need additional efforts, Gianforte said.
In addition, Gianforte said he’s making headway on protecting public lands, noting that he’ll be heading to the Beaverhead County where his wife will try to fill a moose tag after the election. He called for public lands to stay in public hands — a rallying cry from conservation groups opposed to his bill to end protection of Wilderness Study Areas — and noted that he worked with President Trump to enact the first Wild and Scenic designation for the East Rosebud river.
“I will continue to listen to all stakeholders involved in public lands,” Gianforte said, adding that they also need to put management of forest lands at the county and local level. “We all know the benefit if we manage forests. They will be healthier, there will be more wildlife, more jobs and less wildfires.”
He also spoke of his willingness to meet with his constituents, and how he traveled to all 56 counties within 60 days of being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2017. Gianforte has been criticized for holding tele-town halls instead of in-person events open to the public, and for limiting comments from the public on bills to release 700,000 federal acres in Montana from wilderness consideration.
“I will sit down with anyone who wants to have a civil conversation about what’s important to Montanans and our way of life,” Gianforte said. “In the last year we received 200,000 individual emails and phone calls, and responded to each individually.”
As he left the conference room, he stood by a stairway to greet attendees, but also was met by a handful of protesters silently holding signs with quotes from Gianforte.
“This opportunity to meet our legislative corps is rare,” said Josh Decker, a member of the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America. “Two-thirds of our delegation decided it’s not important to meet with private citizens. We need to take any opportunity that we can to let them hear our voices and listen.”
Ravalli County Commissioner Greg Chilcott told the protesters they had to move to the lobby, but Missoula County Commissioner Jean Curtiss countered that they had the right to stay in the exhibit space.
“This is already rented to the vendors,” Chilcott said.
“This is ridiculous,” responded Curtiss, who is one of the conference hosts.
Gianforte ignored the protesters, who eventually left after being encouraged to do so by the hotel staff.