Gianforte releases grizzly delisting plan

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s petition to remove most Montana grizzly bears from federal Endangered Species Act protection claims the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem population is ready to survive under state management.

“Threats to this species have been ameliorated due to the decades of hard work on the part of Federal, State, Tribal, local, and private interests,” the petition’s executive summary states. “(C)rucial habitats are now secure, the population has been increasing for over three decades, and regulatory mechanisms are in place to assure that the species remains in little danger of again needing protection of the ESA.”

About 1,000 grizzlies inhabit the 9,600-square-mile ecosystem that extends from Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation south through the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex and Flathead Indian Reservation almost to Missoula. It is the most successful of six grizzly recovery areas established after the bear was given ESA protection in 1975. At that time, there were perhaps 600 grizzlies left in the Lower 48 states, down from an estimated 40,000 a century previous.

Gianforte’s petition would do two things at the same time. It would declare the NCDE grizzlies a distinct population segment, or DPS, meaning they could be managed differently from bears in other recovery areas. And second, it would end the federal protections that prohibit people from killing or harming grizzlies except for self-defense or defense of property.

That would give both Montana and state officials greater latitude to OK projects like logging or recreation activity that might hurt grizzly habitat or increase risks of conflict. It also would open the door to trophy hunting of grizzlies, something both Gianforte and national hunting organizations have called for.

The NCDE is the only grizzly recovery area entirely contained within Montana. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem also has about 1,000 grizzlies in a 9,200-square-mile recovery zone. It surrounds Yellowstone National Park and spills into parts of Wyoming and Idaho as well as Montana.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has twice attempted to delist the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies, which also involved declaring them a DPS. Both attempts failed court challenges.

Last month, wildlife officials in the three states signed a memorandum of agreement defining how they would divvy up grizzlies available for hunting according to the percentage of ecosystem in each state. Wyoming officials have also stated they intend to file a formal grizzly delisting petition, but have not done so yet.

Gianforte’s petition addresses three issues raised in the last federal court ruling on Greater Yellowstone grizzly delisting. It has to show how delisting one ecosystem might affect bear populations in the other recovery areas. It required states to adopt rules and laws to ensure the long-term genetic health of the Yellowstone grizzlies. And it insisted the three states standardize the way they counted bear populations, and ensure that any modifications get recalibrated through past studies so population trends didn’t get disrupted by new accounting.

As the Northern Continental Divide grizzlies weren’t part of the Yellowstone delisting rulings, Gianforte’s proposal asks the Fish and Wildlife Service to start a separate process of delisting the Montana bears. FWS officials have not said whether they intend to make a third attempt at delisting the Yellowstone population.

FWS acting assistant regional director for external affairs Roya Mogadam acknowledged receipt of Gianforte’s petition on Friday, saying “the Service will process the petition in accordance with the requirements in the ESA and our regulations.”

That gives the service 90 days to review the petition and decide if it’s substantial enough for further study. If yes, it will undertake a 12-month status review, after which it will declare whether the change is not warranted, warranted but precluded by other reasons, or warranted. If the latter, FWS would publish a delisting rule in the Federal Register and take public review for 60 days. Then it would either delist the NCDE grizzlies or keep them under federal protection.

Gianforte’s petition drew criticism even before it was released. On Wednesday, a coalition of 35 federal, state and tribal wildlife professionals published a letter objecting to delisting Montana grizzlies without changes to state laws. They wrote that while they collectively supported delisting grizzlies and wolves in the past, that was based on continued use of solid science.

“All this changed in 2021 when a new legislative majority and a like-minded governor took office,” the letter writers, led by retired FWS grizzly recovery coordinator Chris Servheen, wrote. “Science-based wildlife management in Montana was replaced by anti-predator hysteria fueled by misinformation and emotion. Professional wildlife management by FWP biologists was replaced by partisan political intervention that overturned decades of sound wildlife policy.”

Other critics challenged the petition’s plans directly. Missoula-based independent wildlife consultant Mike Bader called the plan “fluff and not stuff,” for ignoring the cumulative effects of modern development and land use on grizzly habitat.

“It makes it clear that hunting will occur, and to make it fit they’ll under-report mortality from other sources to make it come under the cap,” Bader said. “Look out the door and see what’s going on with wolves. Entire packs are being wiped out. This is archaic management.”

Fred Allendorf, a retired University of Montana wildlife biologist who helped write the studies on genetic viability in grizzly populations, said the governor’s proposal erroneously claims that a Northern Continental Divide grizzly population would be genetically discrete from the neighboring Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem bears.

“There are no quantitative measures of discreteness provided,” Allendorf said in an email on Friday. “This is because they do not exist.”

The petition won support from Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who has also supported legislation to remove grizzlies from federal oversight and block future legal reviews of the decision. Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale has also supported that bill.

The Montana Stock Growers Association praised the petition on Friday.

“As grizzly bears continue significant expansion into North Central Montana, it’s imperative that the state has additional authority to manage grizzly bears,” MSGA Executive Vice President Jay Bodner said in an email. “The sharp increasing trend of depredation on livestock due to grizzly bears has put unprecedented burden on ranching families in Montana. Ranchers cannot sustain these types of losses so we feel it is important to find a balance.”

