Gianforte signs bill securing funding for new UM forestry building
Gianforte signs bill securing funding for new UM forestry building

Forestry Building 3 (copy)

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 14 at the University of Montana on Friday, securing money for a new forestry complex at the Missoula flagship. The current building will remain.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 14 at the University of Montana on Friday, securing money for a new forestry complex at the Missoula flagship.

The bill, which includes funding for a variety of state projects, provides $25 million in bonds and permission to raise an additional $20 million to build a new W.A. Franke College of Forestry building on campus.

The proposed facility will be constructed with wood products grown, harvested and manufactured in Montana. It will provide more space for the college, which has grown in recent years despite an overall decrease in enrollment at UM.

The building will likely be between 60,000- and 70,000-square feet and Montana timber manufacturers have already expressed interest in the project, said UM spokesman Dave Kuntz in a March interview. 

The historic forestry building will not be torn down and UM has not yet decided where the new building would be located on campus, Kuntz said in March. The design is also still in flux.

Around 700 undergrad students, about 100 graduate students, and staff in the college are spread across seven buildings on campus. The new facility would provide modern teaching and research spaces, as well as student-centered learning spaces.

Gianforte also spent time at Missoula College on Friday, touting Montana's growing cybersecurity industry. He emphasized the college's two-year program in cyber defense.

“Missoula College is nationally recognized for its cybersecurity program that is training Montana’s future cybersecurity leaders,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release. “We’re focused on developing a talented cybersecurity workforce in the state to ensure Montanans’ personal information and data are safe, secure, and protected.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

