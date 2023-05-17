Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed four zoning reform bills that he said "encourage responsible, proactive housing development and protect rural areas and ag land from sprawl."

One of the bills was Senate Bill 407, sponsored by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula.

The new law “streamlines permitting for commercial and residential development by eliminating local design review by volunteer boards, reducing costs associated with permitting delays,” Gianforte noted.

Morigeau’s bill requires that the determination of compliance with local design review standards must be conducted by employees of the municipality and the municipality may not require review by an external board. It does not apply to historic preservation boards.

“The purpose was to streamline the construction process and the design review process, which had morphed into something more burdensome,” Morigeau said. “This (previous design review) approval process bogs down builders. I’ve been told it can increase costs on a project by 25%. This was a commonsense piece of legislation.”

He also said that the bill protects the First Amendment rights of people to design their projects how they see fit. Concerns over the safety of buildings will still be upheld, he said, but aesthetic decisions will no longer require the approval of an external, volunteer board.

Morigeau said that he and other Democrats in the Legislature have been disappointed that their Republican colleagues didn’t agree to proposals to “provide immediate relief” to renters struggling with high housing costs across Montana.

He said that many of the bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature will allow more housing to be built over the long-term by reducing requirements, but it will take years.

Still, Morigeau is hopeful that his bill and other zoning reform bills will make a difference eventually by increasing the number of homes available, thus driving down prices for renters and buyers.

Gianforte has said that affordable housing is the top issue in Montana.

"Zoning regulations constrict housing supply and make affordable housing less accessible,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We’re removing these roadblocks so Montanans can better afford to live in the communities where they work while protecting our treasured wide-open spaces."

He touted the other bills he signed in a press release.

Senate Bill 382 requires local governments to reform zoning regulations to meet future housing needs. Called the Montana Land Use Planning Act, it will ostensibly provide a quicker review process for planning reviews of development proposals. The bill requires local governments to establish planning commissions, provide continuous public participation and adopt land use plans and land use maps. It also requires local governments to analyze expected population trends, take action to meet current and future housing needs and plan for environmental hazards.

“After years of doing the same thing over and over, it’s critical we do something different,” Gianforte said. “We’re changing our approach with the Montana Land Use Planning Act.”

Senate Bill 528, carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, “restores landowners’ rights to build affordable starter homes by allowing accessory dwelling units,” Gianforte said.

Senate Bill 245, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, will revise Montana’s zoning laws to allow multifamily housing and mixed-used development in urban areas zoned for office, retail and parking with existing sewer and water systems. It would only apply to towns and cities with a population over 7,000.

Earlier this month, the governor signed Senate Bill 323, sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, to allow duplex housing in city zoning.

“Ending exclusionary zoning will increase access to starter homes, like duplexes. We got it done,” Gianforte said. “Montanans in every corner of our state tell me they’re concerned about the rising cost of housing. Coming together, we’ve delivered the most meaningful pro-housing reforms in state history, and our work for hardworking Montanans won’t stop.”