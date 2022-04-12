Gianforte talks bipartisanship in 'most ideologically diverse' Mansfield Dialogue

Gov. Greg Gianforte called for conversations of respect and the elimination of name-calling to foster strong, bipartisan relationships in the future at Monday evening’s Mansfield Dialogue at the University of Montana.

Roughly 120 people attended the event in person at the University Center ballroom. Hundreds more participated virtually across the state.

“This is one of the most ideologically diverse rooms that I have been in in Missoula and I just want to say my appreciation to each of you for braving the weather and coming out this evening,” said David Bell, chair of the Mansfield Center Advisory Board and president and CEO of ALPS Property and Casualty Insurance Company, who moderated the dialogue.

Right off the bat, Bell and Gianforte discussed the governor’s habit of breaking bread with others and how those interactions can build mutual respect on the path toward bipartisanship.

Throughout Gianforte’s professional career as a software engineer and businessman, he frequently entertained guests at his home in Bozeman — a trend that continued into his service as a U.S. representative as well as governor.

“I think that as Montanans we share so much more in common than what separates us, but without a relationship it’s hard to find it,” Gianforte said.

“I think my job is to build bridges and I don’t know a better way to do that than over a meal,” he continued later.

Bell pivoted the discussion to ask for specific examples of how Gianforte has fostered bipartisanship, which was a common question submitted in advance by attendees.

Gianforte called every legislator after being elected in 2021 to talk about their views and what issues were most important to them, he said. He noted that while he and Sen. Ellie Boldman (D-Missoula), who was in attendance, might not agree on everything, they do work together to address common concerns like the welfare of children in foster care.

Throughout the evening, the governor hung his hat on signing “almost everything” that made it to his desk during the most recent legislative session, with the exception of 17 bills that he vetoed. About 69% of the 577 bills that Gianforte signed into law from the session were approved by more than the majority of Republicans, both Gianforte and Bell pointed out multiple times during the event.

Rep. Jessica Karjala (D-Billings) asked “why almost every single bill that Democratic legislators sponsored was killed by the Republican majority,” and if the governor’s office did anything to facilitate the passage of more Democratic bills.

According to an analysis by the Montana Free Press, under a third of the 319 bills and resolutions introduced by a Democrat passed that session. Of the 994 pieces of legislation introduced by Republicans, 610 became law.

“I will say I signed the vast majority of the bills that got to my desk,” Gianforte said. "There were very few and the ones that I could not sign were generally because there was some drafting error and there wasn’t enough time to fix it."

He lauded bipartisan victories from the session like new programs to engage students with trades education, expansions to mental health treatment and addiction recovery, increasing teacher pay, support for missing and murdered Indigenous people, and several others.

One specific policy story Gianforte provided of bipartisanship was from his time as a U.S. Representative serving on the Natural Resources Committee, which he described as being “one of the most hyper-partisan committees in Washington.” During that time, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-California) told Gianforte that he and some other representatives would be traveling to Yellowstone National Park to see the wolves. Gianforte invited the group to his home in Bozeman for a meal after they flew in.

The representatives were late to their lunch with Gianforte because their two-wheel-drive sedan was stuck in 2 feet of snow in a field across the river from his home.

“So I put my boots on and I had to posthole out over the river and I didn’t know what to say,” Gianforte said. “So I said, ‘welcome to Montana’ and they all had to posthole into the house.”

“We had a nice meal. We didn’t talk about politics, we’re just enjoying each other’s company,” he continued.

Huffman later became chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, which came in handy when Gianforte needed to secure funding to pay for the repair of parts of the St. Mary Canal that had failed following heavy spring rains in 2020.

“Jared Huffman had no reason to let me get a funding bill through Natural Resources to pay for the repair of St. Mary’s, but I went and asked for a favor and I reminded them they’d still be stuck in the snow field if I hadn’t dug him out, and he gave me the hearing and we got the bill passed and we got the funding,” Gianforte said.

At the end of the event, UM President Seth Bodnar presented the governor with a wood carving of Mike Mansfield’s outline with the quote “Yep” next to him, made by Jon Bennion, a member of the Mansfield Center Advisory Board.

“This effort and the other efforts of the Mansfield Center is not to sway people’s opinion in one direction or another,” Bell said. "It’s to promote the opportunity for us to come together to identify ways in which we do share a common bond."

“But as the governor pointed out, what’s necessary is respect,” he continued. "And what’s necessary to eliminate is name-calling and other things that break down relationships."

