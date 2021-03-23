Gianforte visits Lake County potato farm, mint production facility

RONAN — Inside a sterile lab on the Lake Seed Inc. potato farm a few miles north of Ronan, Jan Lake and a half dozen workers are cloning and preparing mint plants and potato seeds that will be used in products all over the world.

The 300,000 mint plugs they produce every year will be planted in farms across the country and the oil will be used in products like chewing gum. The 80,000 potato plants will eventually be sown in the surrounding Mission Valley farmland, and when they're harvested they'll be used as seed to grow other potatoes for use in chips, french fries and other products.

"We're probably the largest provider of mint," Lake explained. "It's been a really fun thing to help that industry."

On Tuesday, Lake and her family members and staff hosted Gov. Greg Gianforte for a tour of the facilities. Gianforte this week declared the week of March 22 as Montana Agriculture Week and March 23 as Agriculture Day in Montana.

There are more than 27,000 farms and ranches across the state, Gianforte said.