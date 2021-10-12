Gigantic new Sheels All Sports store opens in Missoula

The store's offerings will change for the seasons, so an ice-fishing shop will pop up in winter but a waterskiing shop will pop up in summer, White said.

Customers can be assured they’re talking to people who know about the products they’re selling, White said.

“We would never hire an archery person who’s not passionate about archery,” he said. “We bring them to other stores to train, but we also send them to what we call universities. Every Scheels store sends people to one central location for a week. If they’re in archery, they work on archery and work with the best vendors in the business.”

If they are in the waterskiing section, they’ll spend a week on a boat learning everything about the sport.

“We really pride ourselves on hands-on training.” White said. “It’s all about the hands-on and getting out there and doing it.”

It’s the North Dakota-headquartered, employee-owned retailer’s third Montana location after Billings and Great Falls. The Missoula store doesn’t have an indoor Ferris wheel like Billings, but there is a giant hand-carved sasquatch statue.

White said the most important thing is that the company donates time and money to local community organizations and projects.