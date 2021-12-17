Gilels donates leftover campaign funds to Affordable Housing Trust Fund

Missoula's Affordable Housing Trust Fund received its first private donation this week.

Dori Gilels, who ran for a city council seat in Ward 3 this year, donated $1,000 in leftover campaign money to the trust fund. Created last year, the Affordable Housing Trust Fund is to be used to create new housing options while preserving old ones.

Missoula recently approved its first usage of the money, a $26,250 investment into a United Way project that seeks to divert households from homelessness.

Gilels ran a campaign on Missoula's livability and quality of life. Housing was also a major part of her platform. She lost in the general election in a close vote to Daniel Carlino.

“I donated the remainder of my campaign funds to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund because housing is a universal concern for Missoula residents, and it should be,” Gilels said in a city news release. “The societal costs of failing to retain and provide housing for our parents, children, employees, colleagues and friends will impact all of us."

The trust fund welcomes private donations, which are tax deductible, the news release said. Its board was recently approved and the trust will likely open its second round of funding next year.

Missoula did receive some criticism after not allocating around $273,000 during its first round of applications. However, the money stays in the trust fund for future usage.

“Private donations are an important revenue strategy for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund,” said Emily Harris-Shears, the trust fund administrator. “When residents direct donations to community investments in housing, it signals the shared responsibility and commitment we have to ensuring all Missoulians live in housing they can afford. We are so grateful to Ms. Gilels for sharing her values and commitment.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

